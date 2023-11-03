Oscar-winning Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry to Receive the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival’s Inspire Award

According to the festival's press release, the Inspire Award is "given to a filmmaker who influences and inspires filmmakers to create empowering and positive messages for young audiences. Cherry's Oscar-winning project, 'Hair Love,' about an African American father attempting to do his daughter's hair for the first time, won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film and has an accompanying six-time New York Times Bestselling picture book. The groundbreaking short film addresses the need for representation and diverse storytelling in animation, normalizes natural hair (in the face of issues addressed by the CROWN Act) and addresses gender norms. 'Hair Love' was adapted into the animated television series, 'Young Love,' which premiered this fall and is currently streaming on Max."

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

The festival showcases films for ages 2 to 18 and their families. General ticket prices are $12 for in-person and virtual screenings, with festival passes and FACETS' Member discounts available. To purchase tickets and view the full festival schedule, click here.