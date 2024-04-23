New 2025 Oscar Rules Specify New Composer Eligibility, Inclusion Requirements, No More Drive-In Eligibility

The Academy’s Board of Governors has approved awards rules and campaign promotional regulations for the 97th Academy Awards.
Many of these changes feel both like revisions to pandemic-era exceptions, as well as reactions to recent qualms about qualifying periods for new releases and, most significantly, the Best Original Score category. Let's take a look at the biggest changes.
BEST PICTURE QUALIFICATIONS
For Academy Awards consideration, a feature film must have a qualifying theatrical release between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. Films distributed only in drive-in theaters will no longer qualify (after AMPAS temporarily allowed both drive-ins and VOD as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic).
Dallas-Forth Worth will be added as a qualifying U.S. metropolitan area where Best Picture-qualifying films can screen (in addition to Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Illinois, and Atlanta, Georgia).
Other than that, the theatrical eligibility requirements previously announced in 2023 will take effect. Upon completion of an initial one-week qualifying theatrical run, a film must meet the following additional theatrical standards for Best Picture eligibility:
REPRESENTATION AND INCLUSION
On top of the eligibility requirements, a film vying for Best Picture must also now submit and qualify for two of the four standards set by the Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form.
Furthermore, distributors and/or producing teams should submit for PGA Mark Certification or awards determination no later than the film’s first commercial screening in its qualifying run.
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
By far the biggest changes to the Oscar rules come in the Best Original Score category. Now, up to three composer will be allowed to get individual statuettes (rather than having to share a single statue), provided they all contributed equally to the score. (Before, composers had to submit as a group; e.g. Son Lux for "Everything Everywhere All at Once".) The rules now clarify the definition of a group as a recognized band. The category's shortlist will also increase from 15 to 20 titles.
OTHER CHANGES
SUBMISSION DEADLINES, ADDITIONAL KEY DATES
Thursday, August 15, 2024: First submission deadline for Animated Short Film, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film and Live Action Short Film categories
Thursday, September 12, 2024: First submission deadline for General Entry categories, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture and RAISE form Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Submission deadline for International Feature Film Thursday, October 10, 2024: Final submission deadline for Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Film and Live Action Short Film categories Thursday, October 17, 2024: Final submission deadline for Documentary Feature Film Friday, November 1, 2024: Submission deadline for Music (Original Score) and Music (Original Song) categories Thursday, November 14, 2024: Final submission deadline for General Entry categories, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture and RAISE form Saturday, January 11, 2025: Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound and Visual Effects nominating screenings (bake-offs)
The Academy also updated and clarified formatting and language in the campaign promotional regulations for the 97th Oscars. The campaign promotional regulations specify how motion picture companies and individuals directly associated with Oscars-eligible motion pictures may promote such motion pictures, achievements and performances to Academy members and how Academy members may promote Oscars-eligible motion pictures, achievements and performances. All rules and dates for the 97th Academy Awards are subject to change.
For the complete 97th Academy Awards rules and campaign promotional regulations, visit oscars.org/rules. For information on the Inclusion Standards, visit raise.oscars.org/home.