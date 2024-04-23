New 2025 Oscar Rules Specify New Composer Eligibility, Inclusion Requirements, No More Drive-In Eligibility

Dallas-Forth Worth will be added as a qualifying U.S. metropolitan area where Best Picture-qualifying films can screen (in addition to Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Illinois, and Atlanta, Georgia).

Other than that, the theatrical eligibility requirements previously announced in 2023 will take effect. Upon completion of an initial one-week qualifying theatrical run, a film must meet the following additional theatrical standards for Best Picture eligibility:

Expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024.

For late-in-the-year films with expansions after January 10, 2025, distributors must submit release plans to the Academy for verification.

Release plans for late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run, as described above, to be completed no later than January 24, 2025.

Non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the 10 markets.

Qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film.

REPRESENTATION AND INCLUSION

On top of the eligibility requirements, a film vying for Best Picture must also now submit and qualify for two of the four standards set by the Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form.

Furthermore, distributors and/or producing teams should submit for PGA Mark Certification or awards determination no later than the film’s first commercial screening in its qualifying run.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

By far the biggest changes to the Oscar rules come in the Best Original Score category. Now, up to three composer will be allowed to get individual statuettes (rather than having to share a single statue), provided they all contributed equally to the score. (Before, composers had to submit as a group; e.g. Son Lux for "Everything Everywhere All at Once".) The rules now clarify the definition of a group as a recognized band. The category's shortlist will also increase from 15 to 20 titles.