Sundance! As a creator, this iconic film festival once felt like an untouchable dream reserved for stars or those who had “made it.” But after boldly attending the Cannes Film Festival years ago, I realized Sundance wasn’t out of reach. With a push from my Chicago filmmaker friends, including Dashawna Wright, Founder of Choppe Productions, and my good friend Alfie Ngo, a French actor and screenwriter I connected with at Cannes and have been close to ever since, I knew it was time to go. Why? Because dreams don’t work unless you do!

Hi, my name is Jewel Ifeguni. I’m a filmmaker, actor, and talk show host, and here are my tips for navigating Sundance as a first-timer.

Where to Stay Without Breaking the Bank

Stay in Park City and as close to Main Street as you can! My friend Alfie and I decided to attend about a month before the festival and were fortunate to score an AirBnB in Heber City, which was a 30-minute Uber ride without traffic (and twice as long with traffic). For four days, we paid less than $500. If you book your stay earlier, you can probably get similar rates closer to the venue.

Since we stayed further out, we often stayed out from morning until night, which can get exhausting when you do it back-to-back. YOLO, I guess! Do yourself a favor and stay close to Main Street so you can return to your accommodation between day and evening events.

Jewel Ifeguni and Alfie NGO

Budgeting Tips: From Morning Matcha to Free Festival Perks

We started each morning with a homemade omelet and matcha drinks (a budget-friendly lifesaver!). During the day, we had to purchase meals, but many panels and sponsored parties offered free refreshments. Adobe’s house was by far the best spot for free snacks and drinks!

Dressing for Success: Fashion Meets Function

Utah is very cold and snowy—even for someone like me from the Windy City. Initially, it didn’t seem so bad, but since you spend most of your time outside moving from panel to panel, dressing warmly is a must.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Waterproof Winter boots

Hand and Foot warmers (I often put them in my boots—true lifesaver!)

(I often put them in my boots—true lifesaver!) Layers (Stylish sweaters and thick jackets are perfect if you want to balance warmth and fashion.)

(Stylish sweaters and thick jackets are perfect if you want to balance warmth and fashion.) Comfortable clothing for long days of networking

At Acura House!

If you’re staying near Main Street, you’ll have the luxury of changing outfits throughout the day, but most people wear their daytime attire into evening events, so don’t stress too much about wardrobe changes.

The Essentials You Don’t Want to Forget

Jewel and her travel friends

Pack these items to make your experience more enjoyable:

Hand warmers

Lens cloths for your phone camera

Portable chargers (bring two to be safe)

Waterproof Jackets and Umbrellas for Heavy Snow days

Water Bottle

Pro tip: Be prepared for elevation differences! I found myself running out of breath often, even though I’m an avid gym-goer. Stay hydrated and pace yourself—you’ll thank me later.

Plan Smart: Maximize Your Sundance Experience

Because we’re filmmakers with clear goals of connecting with industry professionals, my friends and I prioritized being organized. Here are my top tips for making the most of your time:

1. Register for Screenings Early

As soon as screenings are announced, register for the ones you’re interested in. By the time I decided to attend (a month before), most screenings were sold out. However, reruns and premieres happen later in the festival, and you can often get in by showing up early to the box office.

2. RSVP for Panels and Events

Panel details are released a week before the festival and are free for Sundance attendees. RSVP for as many as possible to give yourself options and backups in case of long lines. For highly anticipated panels, arrive at least an hour early—you’ll most likely be waiting outside in line, so dress warmly and be prepared.

3. Don’t Stress About Party Invites

Sundance is overflowing with events, ranging from public to exclusive. Even if you don’t have invites beforehand, don’t worry! Networking is key—if you meet the right people and vibe with them, invites often come naturally. Just don’t beg for them (it’s not a good look).

Remember: FOMO is inevitable, but trust that you’ll always end up in the right place for you. While parties are fun, I found that the best connections often happened while waiting for panels or chatting after events.

Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney appear in Twinless by James Sweeney, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Greg Cotten.

Films to Look Out For: What’s Generating Buzz

Sundance is a launchpad for some of the most compelling films in independent cinema, and this year’s lineup was no exception. Here are a few films to keep on your radar:

“Twinless“ – Directed by Rashad Frett and featuring Dylan O’Brien in a dual role, this exploration of grief and identity earned the Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic and a Special Jury Award for Acting for O’Brien’s performance.

– Directed by Rashad Frett and featuring Dylan O’Brien in a dual role, this exploration of grief and identity earned the and a for O’Brien’s performance. “Ricky” – Directed by Hailey Gates and starring Stephan James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Maliq Johnson, this bold narrative earned the Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic for its powerful storytelling.

– Directed by Hailey Gates and starring Stephan James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Maliq Johnson, this bold narrative earned the for its powerful storytelling. “Hold Me Close” – Directed by Aurora Brachman and LaTajh Simmons-Weaver, this documentary short tells the authentic story of two queer Black lovers navigating the growth of a healthy relationship. Aurora Brachman also appeared as a panelist on Adobe’s Next Gen Filmmakers panel.

– Directed by Aurora Brachman and LaTajh Simmons-Weaver, this documentary short tells the authentic story of two queer Black lovers navigating the growth of a healthy relationship. Aurora Brachman also appeared as a panelist on Adobe’s Next Gen Filmmakers panel. “Kiss of the Spider Woman” – Starring Jennifer Lopez, this highly anticipated adaptation delivered on its promise of stunning performances and earned the Award for Excellence in Cinematic Adaptation.

Jewel’s Favorite Sundance Highlights

Navigating Sundance for the first time was an unforgettable journey filled with invaluable insights, powerful storytelling, and connections that will last a lifetime.

Some of my favorite experiences included:

Emmai Alaquiva and Jewel Ifeguni

Panels that Inspired Me: Adobe’s Next Gen Filmmakers and The Power of Diverse Storytelling, featuring Tracy Oliver (creator of “Girls Trip”) and DeWayne Perkins (creator of “The Blackening”), were major highlights of my Sundance experience. I also attended the Cool Hands series panel titled Bring Down the House on prison reform, with an incredible lineup: Daniel Kaluuya, Juel Taylor (writer and director of “They Cloned Tyrone”), and the stars of “Sing Sing”: Academy Award nominee Clarence Maclin and Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez. The panel was deeply moving—there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience. It reminded me of my purpose in this industry: to create stories that can make a real impact.

Adobe’s Next Gen Filmmakers and The Power of Diverse Storytelling, featuring Tracy Oliver (creator of “Girls Trip”) and DeWayne Perkins (creator of “The Blackening”), were major highlights of my Sundance experience. I also attended the Cool Hands series panel titled Bring Down the House on prison reform, with an incredible lineup: Daniel Kaluuya, Juel Taylor (writer and director of “They Cloned Tyrone”), and the stars of “Sing Sing”: Academy Award nominee Clarence Maclin and Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez. The panel was deeply moving—there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience. It reminded me of my purpose in this industry: to create stories that can make a real impact. Creative Activations: Custom hat-making and content creation stations added a fun, interactive twist to the festival.

Custom hat-making and content creation stations added a fun, interactive twist to the festival. Game-Changing Screening: I attended a special, non-program screening of “The Ebony Canal,” a powerful documentary on Black infant mortality directed by my friend Emmai Alaquiva narrated by EGOT legend Viola Davis. The packed theater and emotional responses proved just how impactful the film was.

I attended a special, non-program screening of “The Ebony Canal,” a powerful documentary on Black infant mortality directed by my friend Emmai Alaquiva narrated by EGOT legend Viola Davis. The packed theater and emotional responses proved just how impactful the film was. Party Time: Our group had a spot every night! One of the highlights was Ericka Nicole Malone’s Sundance After Party, which featured insightful panels, an unforgettable DJ set by Anderson .Paak, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and an open bar. For our final night, we attended a modern house party hosted by RecDek, where we mingled with creatives and industry professionals from all corners of entertainment

Our group had a spot every night! One of the highlights was Ericka Nicole Malone’s Sundance After Party, which featured insightful panels, an unforgettable DJ set by Anderson .Paak, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and an open bar. For our final night, we attended a modern house party hosted by RecDek, where we mingled with creatives and industry professionals from all corners of entertainment Industry Insights: The Producers Guild of America’s discussion at the Acura House deepened my appreciation for the craft of filmmaking.

The Power of Community: Why Sundance is About More than Films

What stood out most was the sense of community. The shared passion for storytelling brought together filmmakers, creatives, and dreamers from all over the world. Meeting people while waiting for panels, sharing experiences, and building new connections made me realize that Sundance is more than just a festival—it’s a beacon for creative energy.

Even the serendipitous moment of meeting my hero, W. Kamau Bell (creator and host of CNN’s “United Shades of America”), at the airport felt like a sign that I was exactly where I was meant to be.

W. Kamau Bell and I at the Salt Lake City Airport!

I was also lucky to have an amazing group of friends to travel with. Huge shoutout to my talented crew: Alfie Ngo (Screenwriter, Actor), Dashawna Wright (Producer, Director), Brittani Nightengale (Director, Screenwriter), and Shahari Moore (Screenwriter and Director).

Me (Jewel Ifeguni), Alfie Ngo, Brittani Nightengale, and Dashawna Wright waiting in line for the PGA panel outside Acura House.

Final Thought: Don’t Wait for an Invitation—Bring Your Own Seat

As an indie filmmaker and actress, this experience reminded me that you don’t wait for an invitation to the table—you show up and create your own space. For a glimpse into my work, visit youmatterstudios.com, and for a visual recap, check out Alfie Ngo, my bestie and Sundance roomie’s Sundance 2025 vlog for all the highlights!