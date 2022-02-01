Why the Film Passing Stirs The Imagination

It was Whitaker's work alongside Nina Yang Bongiovi, with whom he formed Significant Productions, that made me interested in becoming an executive producer of "Passing." It was not easy for Rebecca Hall to get this film made, and in fact it was a project that was 13-15 years in the making. But Significant Production's mission was to provide opportunities to filmmakers who were rarely afforded a chance. They championed many independent filmmakers at a time when they were unheard of, like Ryan Coogler when he directed "Fruitvale Station." He went on to direct "Creed" and the Oscar-winning "Black Panther." Their commitment to women directors and filmmakers of color aligned with my own. Nina said it is rare for Asian and African Americans to invest in a film together and sited this collaboration as yet another example of how Rebecca Hall's artistry and the powerful story she has chosen to tell have served as a cultural bridge.



Last summer, I had a conversation with Hall at the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival in which she discussed how her mother, the revered American opera star Maria Ewing, intimated that her father, who had died when she was young, may have had Native American blood or maybe even Black blood. But they never really talked about it with any resolution. Hall said the questions she had about her mother's ancestral heritage were unformed until someone gave her Nella Larson's book, and then she finally had the language to express it. In my essay, "The Freedom to Pass," I reflected on my memories of the “two white ladies” who lived down the block from my family in an all-Black neighborhood on the Near West Side of Chicago, as well as the stories I heard of people who "passed" for white. "Passing," for Hall, fulfilled both a secret passion she had to direct, as well as a deeper exploration of her and her mother's roots. Recently, just days prior to her death at age 71 outside of Detroit, Hall's mother, Mrs. Ewing, was witness to the PBS series, "Finding Your Roots," that revealed the truth of her family's history. The show's host, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, presented Rebecca Hall with many buried, but quite majestic aspects of her Black heritage.

"Passing" has been nominated for Best Picture by the African American Film Critics Association and the Alliance of Women Journalists, as well as the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Rebecca Hall has been nominated for numerous Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay accolades, as well as the Milos Stehlik Award for Most Promising Filmmaker at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award at the Gotham Awards, Best First Feature from the Indiewire Critics' Poll and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture) at the NAACP Image Awards. She won the Best Debut as Director Award from the New York Film Critics, Online, while "Passing" was named among the Top Films of the Year. Hall also received the Breakthrough Filmmaker award from the Online Association of Female Film Critics and the Best Directorial Debut prize from the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Awards.

