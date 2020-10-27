London Film Festival 2020 Highlights

There was no press section for London Film Festival screenings this year. There wasn’t enough room since they’d removed about half of the seats in each theater to enforce social distancing. Single and paired seats were now spaced by strangely empty gaps in every row. Masks on, we made our way to our pre-booked allocation.

Behind us, a man sat alone in a paired seat. A woman walked up: she’d booked that spot, an impossibility given that paired seats had to be purchased as a unit. But the seat listed on the man’s ticket was now just a gap—no cushion. A fluke in the system? They didn’t seem to mind. They sat together for the whole film. So much for distancing.

Despite the cinema’s trappings, the rest of the screening played out as it has in past years. The filmmakers Tariq and writer/lead Riz Ahmed introduced the film over pre-recorded Zoom calls before launching into the movie where Tariq and Ahmed took turns discussing the ways Zed’s physical troubles parallel his psychological and emotional pain. Building on these themes, “Mogul Mowgli” proves itself to be a beautiful film riddled with authentic commentary and rich pathos.

Ahmed fuses his own Pakistani upbringing with Zed’s, wrestling with his roots as he debates his parents in fluent Urdu. As Zed develops an autoimmune disease where his body due to his immune system’s inability to self-recognize, his career as a rapper also comes to a halt. The metaphor isn’t lost: lack of self recognition also infuses Zed’s almost hollow sense of who he is. Sure, he uses the trappings of his Pakistani identity to build his brand as a performer, but to what extent does he engage with his familial lineage? Questions of assimilation familiar to any child of immigrants or subcultures quickly start to arise, immediately clicking with my own internal struggle between my Jewish identity and the perils and promise of modern life. “Mowgli” is a smart film that uses illness to literalize these very concepts, powered by a typically sympathetic and defiant performance from Ahmed.

Up in Cambridge, I caught the Irish domestic violence drama “Herself” at my local cinema. The screening was scheduled just two days before the cinema was set to shutter for the foreseeable future. Its parent company, Cineworld, had announced plans to close amid the pandemic, taking with it Picturehouses around the UK. In light of this, there was a sense of absurdity as the previews before “Herself” highlighted upcoming events that may never happen. I sat space out from other patrons—although none of the seats were physically removed like they were at the BFI—and had the distinct feeling of post-apocalypse as I watched ads for moments that won’t ever come to pass. Think Will Smith wandering through Times Square in “I Am Legend” as billboards advertise films from a bygone era.