KVIFF 2022: Joyland, Vesper, Moonage Daydream

It’s somewhat fitting then that my first film, on my first full day, was Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq’s feature directorial debut: “Joyland.” I say “somewhat” because “Joyland”—winner of Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Jury Prize and Queer Palm—isn’t particularly wholly cheerful. It’s a bittersweet and melancholic interrogation of sexuality and gender roles that pulls very few punches.

Haider (Ali Junejo) can never please his traditional father (Salmaan Peerzada). While his wife Mumtaz (Rasti Farooq) happily heads to work as a hairdresser (she enjoys her independence), Haider stays home to cook and clean, care for his wheelchair using father, and babysit the daughters of his macho brother Saleem (Sohail Sameer) and his sister-in-law Nucchi (Sarwat Gilani). To prove his worth, Haider desperately needs a job.

An old friend offers him a gig as a backup dancer for Biba (Alina Khan), a transgender exotic dancer languishing as the intermission act. The stone-footed Haider is immediately taken by Biba. His awakening both threatens the reputation of his family and pressures his wife.

Sadiq and co-writer Maggie Briggs understand how to make a complex, yet flawed character in Haider without wholly vilifying or absolving him. Haider often struggles to stand up to his father; he also relents to his brother. So much so, he bends to their expected gender roles by agreeing to make Mumtaz a stay-at-home wife, and to try for children—two outcomes Mumtaz stands against. But Haider is cowardly, and consequently, selfish. The latter puts him at odds with Biba, even as the pair develop a burgeoning love, because Haider ignores who she truly is. And it all comes crashing down on Haider in tragic, heartbreaking ways.

Visually, Sadiq and cinematographer Joe Saade (“Costa Brava, Lebanon”) offer evocation compositions: deep depths of field and intelligent blocking—in a provocative story. Sadiq also displays a wonderful sense of sound, specifically dynamics, especially during the dance sequences: One is lit by an entire audience’s cellphones and edited to dizzying ends. And the actors are just wonderful, particularly Junejo, Khan and Farooq—who form a devastating triangle as mourners of their deferred desires. The film carries a couple repetitive scenes, but the anguished ending makes “Joyland” a bold and elegant statement.