KVIFF 2022: EO, Like a Fish on the Moon, The Eight Mountains, Father's Day

The more I’ve thought about “EO,” the cinematic donkey essay from 84-year old Polish auteur Jerzy Skolimowski, the more disappointed I am in its lack of conviction. Taking more than a few obvious parallels from Robert Bresson’s powerful and bleak tale “Au Hasard Balthazar,” “EO” follows the titular donkey from a loved circus animal to a mistreated burro. Similar to Bresson’s work it reveals the maliciousness of humans towards animals, and imbues this animal with real personality and loss. But Skolimowski’s film doesn’t hold the same resolve as Bresson. It too often leaves the donkey’s perspective without revealing enough about him.

For Eo, it all begins tumbling away when animal activists protesting against the carnival spree him. Eo seemingly lived a decent life as circus entertainment, namely because a performer, Kassandra (Sandra Drzymalska), loved him. Skolimowski is careful not to show her love as infinite: If activists didn’t free Eo today, circumstances, namely her biker boyfriend, may have just as easily pulled Kassandra away from her donkey later, leaving the animal equally worse off.

The donkey is shipped to a show-horse ranch; later he’s taken to a donkey sanctuary that doubles as a petting zoo. But his love for Kassandra is too deep to keep him in one place. He often escapes in search of her. On its face, we know his pursuit is a longshot, which makes his encounters with the vile, abusive humans he meets, all the more stomach churning. The red lighting, which can alter to infrared, when mixed with Pawel Mykietyn’s arresting, otherworldly score, furthers the sense of dread.

And Skolimowski’s moralistic drama could reach the heights of Bresson, if he didn’t do an about face in two pointless scenes, one featuring Isabelle Huppert essentially playing her star persona (a side note: Huppert has tremendous range and it’s been frustrating, lately, to see her play a version of the same role over and over again) and the other trading in an ugly xenophobic stereotype. While Skolimowski and DP Michał Dymek do utilize some gauzy pov shots, “EO” is never wholly interested in the perspective of its central character. It’s too engaged with being feckless shock treatment to thoughtfully reflect the viewer’s own actions back at them.