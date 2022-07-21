Fantasia 2022: Polaris, The Elderly, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms

“Polaris” is the kind of film in which the ambition of the project can drive the curiosity of the narrative more than the plot. "Polaris" can sometimes seem too flat and straightforward as Sumi goes from one doomed interaction to the next. The project doesn’t exactly crack how to make this world expressive without using language that can feel one-note. Its world-building also receives some punched holes anytime its production design would make more sense for 2044 instead of 2144, with cars and pieces of clothing in particular.

Nonetheless, Carthew is committed to her bold vision about human nature, and it can be cozy to see an independent project take on such a massive-scale work with such focus, the latter idea felt in its performances. The Canadian Yukon backdrop is shown here to be unforgiving or warming, all depending on who is sharing the screen with Lee's impressive, roaring performance.

Grandpa and grandma are not alright in “The Elderly,” a droning horror film that had its world premiere at Fantasia this past Saturday. It begins with immense visual promise, and a move that A24 horror tales have made all too familiar recently—Grandma stands on her balcony. Seconds later she is face-down in a puddle of blood on the ground, the camera floating over her, creating a disturbing sense of why she did it, but also a comforting sense that co-directors Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez know what they’re doing with visual storytelling.



“The Elderly” then more or less becomes about what to do with Grandpa as he experiences dementia. He is largely silent, his bulking, sorrowful presence captured in intimidating close-ups. His son (Gustavo Salermón) does not want to put him in a home, but Grandpa is acting weirder and weirder, and one night tells his son that he’s going to kill him. Meanwhile, his daughter Naia (Paula Gallego) is having visions of Grandma, with the threat that she will literally reappear. There are also other strange-acting elderly folk in this world, like the guy across the street who bites Naia's boyfriend Jota (Juan Acedo) in the head.