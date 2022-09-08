Eugene Hernandez Joins Sundance Institute as Festival Director and Head of Public Programming

Hernandez's role is described as leading the Institute's year-round public programming while amplifying the importance of independent film and media. He will be responsible for guiding and overseeing the Festival's overall vision and strategy while collaborating with Yutani and the programming team, as well as the leadership team, to further the artistic vision of the Sundance Film Festival. He will lead the planning and execution of the Festival, working with senior leaders across the organization on the in-person and online elements of the marquee event. He will shape the Institute's public programming globally and locally, both physically and digitally, championing the social and cultural role and rights of artists and developing programs to foster dialogue and community with Sundance-supported work at the center.

Hernandez will join Sundance Institute's core leadership team this November, report to CEO Joana Vicente, and be based between the Institute's New York and Los Angeles offices while also working in the Park City office. He is the fourth official Festival Director in the Sundance Film Festival's history. He joins the Sundance Institute from Film at Lincoln Center (FLC), where he has spent the past 12 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of FLC, Executive Director of the New York Film Festival, and publisher of Film Comment.

"It's a full circle moment as Eugene has been inextricably connected to Sundance for more than 25 years, ever since he came to the Festival in the mid-1990s to build Indiewire, an online community for indie film," said Vicente. "He's been at the forefront of supporting independent artists and deeply invested in the careers of storytellers and the field as a whole. I am thrilled that he will be the next Festival Director and that he is joining the Institute's leadership team. I look forward to working closely with him as he leads the Festival and builds out our public programming — shaping critical conversations all year round, supporting our artist community, and expanding the possibilities for Sundance audiences and artists alike. He joins at a critical time in the industry for independent filmmakers when the Institute has never played a more important role for artists, audiences, and the field in total."