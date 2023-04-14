Ebertfest Welcomes Molly Cornyn as its New Project Coordinator

Cornyn earned her MFA in producing for film and television from Chapman University in California, and subsequently worked over a five-year span for Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas, where her roles included entertainment public relations coordinator and then film and special events manager. After coordinating the performances of visual artists at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, her love of film resulted in her accepting the coveted Project Coordinator position for Ebertfest, a festival where she volunteered as a student years ago. Said Cornyn of Ebert: " It’s important to remember people like him. He’s from this community, he cared about it, and gave a lot to it.”

Festival Co-Founder, Producer and Host, Chaz Ebert said: "Nate Kohn and I have been impressed with the way Molly stepped in and immediately picked up the mantle amidst all of the hub-bub of putting the festival together. When Festival Coordinator Andrew Michael Hall was called back to Scotland, I have to admit we were worried because Andy worked so seamlessly with us the last few years. But when Andy gave Molly a Thumbs-Up, we knew we were in good hands."

THE SCHEDULE FOR NEXT WEEK'S FESTIVAL:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

6:30pm "Nine Days"

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

9:30am "Tokyo Story"

2pm "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari"

4pm "My Name is Sara"

9pm "American Folk"

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

10am "To Leslie"

2:30pm "Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands"

7:30pm "In & Of Itself"

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

9am Ebertfest Double Short Feature: "Team Dream" and "Club Alli"

10:30am "Fresh"

3pm "Wings of Desire"

8:30pm "Forrest Gump"

Passes to see all films at Ebertfest 2023 with reserved seating, as well as individual movie tickets, are available to purchase online or by calling the Virginia Theatre box office at 217-356-9063.