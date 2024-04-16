Ebertfest 2024 Announces Full Lineup, With Guests Including Eric Roberts, Mariel Hemingway, Larry Karaszewski, and More

Guests: Actors Eric Roberts and Mariel Hemingway



THURSDAY, APRIL 18

9:30am - LITTLE INDIAN GIRL COLLECTIVE PANEL: A panel from the new women's filmmaking collective, about the power of women, Indigenous and two-spirit artists to bring about revolution through art.

Special Guests: Panelists Gingger Shankar and Tara Houska

11:00am - CONDUCTING LIFE (2022): The improbable journey of conductor Roderick Cox and his quest to succeed in the highly competitive field of orchestral conducting.

Special Guests: Producer-Director Diane Moore and Conductor Roderick Cox

11:00am - THE LIGHT OF TRUTH: RICHARD HUNT'S MONUMENT TO IDA B. WELLS (2024): This documentary weaves together sculptor Richard Hunt’s process and life story with that of civil rights crusader, suffragist, and antilynching activist Ida B. Wells.

Special Guest: Producer-Director Rana Segal, Producer Laurie Little, Camera/Producer Vincent Singleton, and Grandson of Ida B. Wells Dan Duster

3:00pm - STONY ISLAND (1978): This charming 1978 music drama charts the rise of a fictional R&B band in Chicago, complete with gorgeous cinematography of the city at the time courtesy of Tak Fujimoto.

Special Guests: Director Andrew Davis, Actor-Musician Richard Davis, Musicians Isaiah Robinson, Larry Gray, Steve Eisen, Tony Cazeau, Wayne Stewart

8:00pm - THE TEACHERS' LOUNGE (2023): When one of her students is suspected of theft, teacher Carla Nowak decides to get to the bottom of the matter.



Special Guest: Sony Pictures Classics Co-President and Co-Founder Michael Barker

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

9:00AM - COOKIE'S FORTUNE (1999): Robert Altman's unassuming ensemble comedy about the quirky denizens of a small Mississippi town, featuring Glenn Close, Charles S. Dutton, Liv Tyler, and more.