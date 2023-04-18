EBERTFEST 2023: DAY ONE

I. "NINE DAYS"

"Nine Days" screens at 6:30pm on Wednesday, April 19th, at the Virginia Theatre, as part of Ebertfest 2023. Below is an excerpt from the review of the film penned by Sheila O'Malley, followed by the bios of each guest scheduled to attend the screening.



If you didn't know that "Nine Days" was the feature debut of director Edson Oda, you would assume Oda had many films under his belt. He presents his bold vision with confidence (he also wrote the script), and he's courageous enough to have at the center of his first film the eternal issues of the human condition: What does it mean to be alive? How do we appreciate life while we are here? Is it even possible? Oda does not shy away from these crucial questions, and finds a format to address them with a minimum of hokum, and a minimum of New-Age bromides. "Nine Days" got raves when it premiered at Sundance last year. It's such an exciting debut.