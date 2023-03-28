Ebertfest 2023 Announces Full Lineup Including Guests Lawrence Bender, Mykelti Williamson, Michael Morris and More

Roger Ebert’s Film Festival is pleased to announce the full lineup of films and accompanying filmmakers who will participate in the post-screening discussions at the 23rd annual event, which runs from Wednesday, April 19th, through Saturday, April 22nd, at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, Illinois.
"As this year marks the 10th anniversary of Roger Ebert’s death, the program reflects his guiding principle of empathy," said Chaz Ebert, who co-founded and hosts Ebertfest. "In Roger’s memory, we will gather together in what Roger has called the temple of cinema to reaffirm our connections to each other.”
The program for Ebertfest 2023 curated by Festival Director Dr. Nathaniel Kohn and Chaz Ebert is titled “Empathy at the Movies,” and includes 11 films, two short films, 20 guests, and three musical performances:
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
NINE DAYS (2020) This ultra-original fantasy drama considers the meaning of life as potential souls audition for the chance to be born.
Guests
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
TOKYO STORY (1953) This year’s Ebertfest audience choice winner was called “one of the greatest films of all time” by Roger Ebert, who wrote: “With no other director do I feel affection for every single shot. … It says, yes, a movie can help us make small steps against our imperfections.”
THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI (1920) This German Expressionist silent horror film depicts an insane hypnotist who uses a somnambulist (a sleepwalker) to commit crimes.
Guest
MY NAME IS SARA (2019) Sponsored by the Alliance for Inclusion and Respect and Mickey Shapiro This prize-winning docudrama shares the story of Sara Góralnik, a 13-year-old Polish Jew whose parents were killed by Nazis at the outset of the Holocaust. Passing as an Orthodox Christian, Sara is hired as a nanny by a Ukrainian farmer and his wife and must endure grueling work, while trying to protect her true identity and discovering her employers have dark secrets of their own.
Guests
AMERICAN FOLK (2017) Folk musicians Elliott and Joni go on a road trip from LA to New York City in the days following 9/11, forging a bond through their love of music and encounters with memorable people.
Guests
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
TO LESLIE (2022) Inspired by true events, Leslie is a struggling single mom who wins the lottery only to waste it all on alcohol and drugs. Years later, she attempts to get her life back on track but the path to redemption may be more difficult than she can handle.
Guest
MARIAN ANDERSON: THE WHOLE WORLD IN HER HANDS (2022) Through archival interview recordings, photographs, and personal correspondences, explore the career, art, and legacy of this iconic Black classical singer and civil rights pioneer.
Guests
DEREK DELGAUDIO’S IN & OF ITSELF (2020) This biography explores identity and illusion while the storyteller and magician Derek DelGaudio attempts to answer, “Who am I?”
Guests
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
CLUB ALLI (2020) This short sci-fi drama, which won the CU International Film Festival, examines America and the ever-present socio-economic divide.
Guests
TEAM DREAM (2022) In this short documentary, two friends discuss what it was like growing up in Chicago during times of segregation, and their experience with Team Dream, which trains women of color in swimming, biking, and triathlons.
Guests
FRESH (1994) Roger Ebert described this urban crime thriller as “a story of depth and power, in which the dangerous streets are seen through the eyes of a 12-year-old who reacts with the objectivity he has learned from chess, and the anger taught to him by his life.”
Guest
WINGS OF DESIRE (1987) This German cinematic masterpiece features an angel who is willing to give up his perch high over Berlin, his ability to hear thoughts, as well as his immortality to return to Earth after falling in love with a trapeze artist.
Guest
FORREST GUMP (1994) “I've never met anyone like Forrest Gump in a movie before, and for that matter I've never seen a movie quite like Forrest Gump," wrote Roger Ebert. The film follows the fictional life of the good-natured Gump, from a young boy in the 1950s with braces on his legs to a father in the 1980s who becomes a part of extraordinary moments in history.
Guest
Other guests throughout Ebertfest include Film Critics:
Please note that filmmaker guest appearances are subject to change, which may include adding a surprise guest to the program.
Passes to see all films with reserved seating are available to purchase online or by calling the Virginia Theatre box office at 217-356-9063. Individual movie tickets will go on sale on April 3.
Roger Ebert was a Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic, University of Illinois journalism alumnus, and Urbana native. Ebertfest is sponsored by the University of Illinois College of Media and Chaz Ebert.
Anyone interested in supporting the event as a festival sponsor may contact Molly Cornyn, the festival’s project coordinator, at mcornyn2@illinois.edu.