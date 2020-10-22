Ebert Symposium 2020: Part 2 Streaming Today, October 22nd, 2020

The second of three virtual events for the 2020 Ebert Symposium will stream today, October 22nd, at 5pm CT on the YouTube channel and Facebook page of Ebertfest.

Titled "Documentary Film and Social Change", the panel will examine documentary film including features, community engaged projects, and cell-phone footage as political discourse directed towards social change. It will also discuss documentary as a means to examine public life and engage public participation in social issues. College of Media faculty members Jay Rosenstein, professor of media and cinema studies; Alison Davis, lecturer in journalism; and Angela Aguayo, associate professor of media and cinema studies, will head the panel.