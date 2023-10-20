CIFF 2023: The Taste of Things, Fallen Leaves, La Chimera

A love story that proves infinitely easier to swallow (and this concludes the food-related jokes) is “Fallen Leaves,” the new and weirdly beguiling delight from Aki Kaurismäki that is Finland’s entry in the International Film Oscar derby. The initial scenes go back and forth to give us glimpses into the lives of two menial workers struggling to get by in the bleak and unforgiving urban landscape that is contemporary Helsinki. Holappa (Jussi Vatanen) spends his days sandblasting metalware on a desolate factory floor while constantly swigging from a hidden bottle of booze to make it all more bearable. Ansa (Alma Pöysti) finds herself drifting through a series of dead-end jobs that she constantly loses, often due to bureaucratic nonsense—she gets fired from a grocery store position when she is caught taking home some expired food she was supposed to throw out. Even when they aren’t working, there is little relief—every time someone turns on the radio, they get a barrage of reports of atrocities committed in the Ukraine.

One night, Ansa and Holappa are taken by respective friends Liisa (Nuppu Koivu) and Huotari (Janne Hyytiäinen) to a karaoke bar, where Huotari immediately begins hitting on Liisa. While that is going on, Holappa begins to notice Ansa, and while he acts aloof for most of the evening towards her, the two eventually decide to make plans to see each other again. However, after their big date—where they take in a screening of Jim Jarmusch’s apocalyptic zombie comedy “The Dead Don’t Die”—Ansa gives Holappa her phone number, which he almost immediately loses. Since he never quite caught her name and has no idea how to get a hold of her, Holappa hits upon the plan of hanging outside the theater they went to in the hopes that their paths will cross again. Astonishingly, this gambit works, but no sooner has that obstacle been overcome than a new one develops in the form of Holappa’s drinking—she is against it, having already lost a father and brother to alcoholism, and he has no interest in quitting, not even for someone for whom he has genuine feelings.

This is Kaurismaki’s first film since announcing his retirement in 2017 following the premiere of his previous feature, “The Other Side of Hope.” With this project, he has not only made an unexpected return but has made a film that harkens back to the trio of films he made early in his career—“Shadows in Paradise” (1986), “Ariel” (1988) and “The Match Factory Girl” (1990)—that have been dubbed his “Proletariat Trilogy” and have put their focus on the lives of working-class characters simply trying to eke out a living and find some degree of happiness. Outside of a few technological advances, so little has evidently changed in the ensuing decades that this film could rightly be considered the fourth part of the trilogy, a Kaurismakian concept if ever there was one.