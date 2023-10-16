CIFF 2023: All Happy Families, Bike Vessel, Departing Seniors, Memorial

Before long, Graham’s love life is further complicated by his mother’s aborted love of singing and his father’s gambling problem. It can be a bit much, and you can see how Haroula Rose’s “All Happy Families” could be too sprawling. But I would be lying if I said such bloat diminishes the film's charm.

“All Happy Families” is a notable shift from Rose’s debut feature “Once Upon a River” (a period piece and fable about a young woman’s expedition downriver away from a troubled home life). Issues about inequality still work their way into her newest film but are contained in conventional set pieces that rely on the actors' wit to keep you engaged. Radnor is particularly affecting, relying on a soft touch of forlornness for his character, even as his arc takes a backburner. Thanks to the film's multiple moving parts, "All Happy Families" is a mostly satisfying, feel–good portrait of family dysfunction.

“Bike Vessel” is a film about perseverance, a story concerned with structural racism, and a tale of heartwarming achievement. In Eric D. Seals’ documentary, Donnie is a retired IBM engineer. A survivor of three open heart surgeries, he has recently taken up cycling to regain his strength. Over two years, he moves from taking truckloads of medication to live to biking tens of miles. To commemorate five years of cycling, he and his son Eric (the film’s director) decide to ride 350 miles from St. Louis to Chicago.

Their journey is touching, beginning with their training for the race. Eric is a novice cyclist compared to his veteran dad, and both father and son have strong personalities. During their rides, Seals jumps back in time by virtue of VHS footage of family holidays to track the moments and causes of Donnie’s surgeries. The film illuminates two major factors as culprits for the shorter lifespans African Americans routinely experience compared to their white counterparts: the unhealthy culturally specific diets most Black folks hold over from slavery—foods based on fat and salt—and the stress of needing to succeed against the racism of corporate America.