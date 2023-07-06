Chicago Literary Hall of Fame to Induct Nella Larsen, Bette Howland and Finley Peter Dunne

On Tuesday, July 11th, the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame will induct its 14th class comprised of Nella Larsen, Bette Howland, and Finley Peter Dunne at a ceremony to be held at the Chopin Theatre (1543 West Division). The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Our site's founder and namesake, Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert, was inducted posthumously in 2017.

Nella Larsen, born in 1868, published just two novels in her lifetime, but regard for her work has only increased over the decades. A librarian and active part of Harlem's interracial arts scene, Larsen received critical acclaim for both novels, in particular 1928's "Quicksand," an exploration of cross-cultural and interracial themes set partly in Chicago. Larsen's 1929 novel, "Passing," was made into a film directed by Rebecca Hall, starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. It was produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi and executive produced by, among others, Chaz Ebert, this site's publisher.