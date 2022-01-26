Brenda Robinson Elected as Chair of Board of Directors at Film Independent

Film Independent also announced three new members joining the Board: Matthew Greenfield, President of Searchlight Pictures; Rhys Ernst, producer and director ("Transparent," "Adam"); and Edward Rada, nonprofit financial executive, coming on as a member of the Executive Committee to serve as Treasurer.



"We are thrilled to have Brenda Robinson as the new Chair of Film Independent’s Board of Directors," said Film Independent President Josh Welsh in a statement. "With her unparalleled passion and advocacy for the arts and artists, Brenda is uniquely qualified to help lead Film Independent. And I’d also like to extend a heartfelt welcome to our three new Board members. We are so thankful and appreciative for Mary’s incredible leadership during her tenure."

"Film Independent has been at the forefront of supporting and amplifying independent visual storytelling for over thirty years," said Robinson. "As a Board member and Arts Circle member, I have seen firsthand its passion and commitment to the arts and entertainment community and I am excited and honored to lead the organization forward in its continued mission."

"It has been an honor to serve as Film Independent’s Chair these past nine years and beyond," said Mary Sweeney. "I’ve witnessed first-hand Brenda’s leadership and dedication to Film Independent’s mission to support creative independence and diversity. I pass the baton to her, confident that she will be an outstanding leader of the Board, as Film Independent moves into a new, hybrid future."

I can attest that Brenda is a very dedicated philanthropist and producer and I know she will be a great asset to Film Independent. I have seen her work tirelessly to support women filmmakers and filmmakers of color in several different organizations. I was pleased to join her, Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker as Executive Producers of the highly acclaimed film "Passing," that announced Rebecca Hall's directorial debut, and also to join as Executive Producers of the upcoming film, "The Empire of Ebony," directed by Lisa Cortes and produced by Roger Ross Williams. She championed films at Sundance through the Catalyst Forum that allowed for more inclusivity. And when The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation Fellowship supported independent filmmakers through Film Independent's Project Involve program (with such bright luminaries as Lulu Wang, Melissa Hazlip and Sue-Ellen Chitunya), Brenda was a big supporter of those efforts.