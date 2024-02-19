Berlin Film Festival 2024: Meanwhile on Earth, La Cocina, Another End

“I Lost My Body,” the animated odyssey of a severed hand escaped from a laboratory, was so persistent and vivid, I knew I wanted to see whatever writer/director Jérémy Clapin had cooking next. So color me surprised that not only did he make a Sci-Fi space film, with a conceit that felt engineered specifically to me, but that I also didn’t fall for its eccentric and gnawing interest in grief. “Meanwhile on Earth” is a frustrating watch precisely because the elements are there, but they’ve been poorly configured, restricted from unleashing the freakishly bloody onslaught being teased.

Often recalling “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” in its early going “Meanwhile on Earth” nearly has you in its grasp: Aspiring graphic novelist Elsa (Megan Northman) works as a caregiver in a nursing home run by her mother. The career isn’t necessarily what Elsa wants but three years ago her astronaut brother Franck (Sam Louwych) embarked on a deep space mission he never returned from. The gig at the nursing home and the look book she sketches people and memories in, animated components that editor Jean Christopher Bouzy seamlessly takes us in and out of, are Elsa’s ways of coping with loss. When a mysterious, gooey seed, however, grants her telepathic communication with the extraterrestrials holding her brother hostage — she suddenly has an opportunity to save him: She must find five people within three days as hosts for these aliens, and in return, they will return her brother to earth.

While these beings aren’t benevolent, it’s not clear they’re dangerous either. Normally, I’m not one for easy answers. I think most great world building happens when you know the line between what to hold back and what to give to an audience, but “Meanwhile on Earth” just doesn’t make a whole lotta sense. This extraterrestrial force is underwritten especially when it comes to explaining why they need Elsa as an intermediary (the reason they give is simply nonsensical). Clapin’s script struggles to fully pull forward the tension of having to choose random individuals to sacrifice as a way to heal a festering heartache. He partially steers his film’s intended emotions toward camp. And yet, I would have much preferred the film if it totally embraced its camp sensibilities: let’s just say there’s a scene involving a chainsaw used as a low blow against a predator that gives a sense of where this Sci-Fi character study could have gone. Instead, Clapin’s film remains disappointingly earthbound.