Berlin Film Festival 2024: Demba, The Strangers' Case, Black Tea

Dia’s survey of a bitter man overwhelmed by personal loss thrums on Alan Wu’s pitch-perfect editing and the evocative color grading, which switches us between Demba’s present cold, blue-grey-toned state and his former happy memories with Awa, tinged by butterscotch hues. Similar to the dynamic ways we move between Demba’s inner world and his exterior angst, the uneasy relationship with him and his son is a potent mixture: Bajjo desperately wants to advocate for his father even as Demba’s surliness wedges them apart. He pleads with his father to seek therapy, which he eventually does. It’s a vulnerable decision made by the closed-off bureaucrat. This is a man who is so surrounded by the past, he keeps birth, marriage, and death certificates (markers of life) for the town at the ready.

Ben Mahmoud Mbow as Demba offers one of the festival’s best performances: He implicitly understands the labored shuffle and the desperate searching eyes belonging to this hollowed out husk of a man. Further visual flourishes by Dia — from woozy psychotic breaks to impressionistic dreamlike visions — enliven this character’s difficult journey through mourning. Because in “Demba” our relationship to death isn’t segregated from life, its pervading presence in the quotidian forces a taut tension onto the living. The question becomes whether we can allow grief and existence to peacefully coexist. Only Demba can find that answer for himself.

I never caught my breath during writer/director Brandt Andersen’s bleak, emigrant thriller “The Strangers’ Case.” I’m not sure that’s a good thing. Broken into several chapters, each following a respective character through plights involving war-torn homelands and abject inequality, the film, whose title is inspired by a Shakespeare quote, begins, conspicuously, in Chicago by way of the camera pushing through the city’s trademark skyline toward “Trump” tower. It’s a visual thread concerning a President who proudly enacted xenophobic policies that never really returns.