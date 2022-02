Apple Re-Releases Oscar-Nominated CODA for Free In Theaters

Heralded by RogerEbert.com critic Tomris Laffly as "caring, boisterous, and adorned with the hugest of hearts" (click here for the full review), “CODA” is the first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast to be honored with a Best Picture Oscar nomination. With a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, “CODA” star Troy Kotsur is the first Deaf male actor to ever be nominated for an Oscar. Additionally, the film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, marking the first for writer/director Siân Heder. “Every so often, a film comes along that strikes a deep emotional chord for audiences who celebrate its win for humanity," said Matt Dentler, Apple's head of features. "'CODA’ does just that. Siân and the amazing cast and crew of 'CODA' gave the world a gift with this film, and we are inspired to pass this gift on."

“CODA” will be available to screen free of charge in premium theaters in major cities across the country, with three daily showtimes that will be available for audiences to attend on a first come, first served basis. Free screenings will also be available in London. All screenings of “CODA” will be open captioned. Audiences at a special showing in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to be part of a live Q&A with the cast and writer/director Siân Heder, which will have translators in ASL. Information and theater listings may be found here. “CODA” first premiered in theaters and globally on Apple TV+ in August 2021, and prior to premiering in theaters, the beloved Apple Original film first debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival where it landed an unprecedented four awards, including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.

Since its global debut, “CODA” has received a continuous streak of acclaim and honors. In addition to three Academy Award nominations, the film was recently recognized with an AFI Award, BAFTA Award nominations, a PGA Award nomination and historic SAG Award nominations – making it the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. “CODA” has also earned nominations for an NAACP Image Award, and nine nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. “CODA” is now streaming on Apple TV+.