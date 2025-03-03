Anora’s Real-Life Fairytale: Five-Oscar Victory for Indie Film

Fairytales do come true. For “Anora,” it came five times with wins for the film itself, Sean Baker (a record-breaking four himself for Picture, Director, Editing, and Original Screenplay) and leading lady Mikey Madison (Best Actress).

The 97th Annual Academy Awards kicked off and was full of magic, showing love for the City of Angels with a montage of films shot in and around the Los Angeles area over the decades. From Oscar winners Adrien Brody and Halle Berry on the red carpet to “Sing Sing” Screenwriter ‘Divine G’ Whitfield proclaiming “…theatrical arts save lives,” to “On The Red Carpet” host Julianne Hough taking time to pay homage to the Indigenous land in Hollywood and around the country, it was clear the evening was being set up to be classy and respectful to the past and the present.

With a quick click of Judy Garland’s ruby slippers and that iconic voice saying, “There’s no place like home,” Supporting Actress nominee Ariana Grande appeared at the end of a rainbow with encrusted ruby red pumps, delivering an emotional rendition of Garland’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Joined by her “Wicked” co-star and Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo, the duo broke into the film’s signature song, “Defying Gravity.” Grande gazing from the sidelines as Erivo hit that iconic note inspired a much-deserved standing ovation for both artists as a red heart hovered above them amid an image of Hollywood.

And the tributes didn’t stop there. Halle Berry introduced one for the James Bond film franchise enhanced with performances from LISA, RAYE and Doja Cat (channeling the legendary Shirley Bassey with “Diamonds Are Forever” while literally dripping in diamonds).

The late Quincy Jones (the first Black nominee for score) was celebrated with a colorful rendition of “Ease on Down the Road” by Queen Latifah, while Oscar winner Gene Hackman (who passed away just a few days before the telecast) was remembered by Morgan Freeman.

Of course, there’s always a little drama threatening to upset the balance of the evening. Anti-war organization Code Pink staged pro-Palestine protestors to block traffic near the Dolby Theatre. Former Vice-President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were scheduled but made the last-minute decision not to attend for a variety of reasons which were not readily available at the time of the telecast. Beloved action film star Harrison Ford dipped out as a presenter due to being diagnosed with shingles. Most speeches were surprisingly devoid of politics, except that presenter Daryl Hannah did shout out Ukraine, and the historic documentary win for “No Other Land” led to rapturous applause and calls for peace from the winners.

On the flip side, wonderful surprises like iconic film duo presenters Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, former 9-time Oscar host Billy Crystal alongside Meg Ryan, legendary rocker Mick Jagger hopping out to present Best Original Song were joyous to witness, as was Quentin Tarantino showing up to present the Best Director award.

It was no surprise statuettes were handed out to Kieran Culkin, Zoe Saldaña, Adrien Brody, and Paul Tazewell (Best Costume Design), who have collectively swept awards season with a few exceptions here and there.

The little indie engine that could, “Anora” pulled out wins for Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and a Best Actress in a Motion Picture honor for Mikey Madison.

Madison vowed in her acceptance speech that she would like to “recognize and honor the sex worker community, continue to support and be an ally.”

Many viewers tune in just to watch the speeches, which are often the best part of the show ranging from unpredictable and hilarious to political.

“A Real Pain’s” Kieran Culkin reminded his wife she promised him a fourth child if he won an Oscar, to which he jokingly, but seriously stated “…let’s get cracking on those kids.”

Best Actor Adrien Brody humbly stated, “…acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective. And no matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And what makes this night so special is the awareness of that, and the gratitude I have to still do the work that I love” He proclaimed that he would do his part for a “healthy, happier and inclusive world” and that his win tonight was a “…reminder to not let hate go unchecked. Let’s rebuild together.”

The 2025 awards season was a real rollercoaster, and, by the end of the evening, a little love and magic was almost evenly distributed for everyone to enjoy (the only Best Picture nominees to go home empty-handed were “A Complete Unknown” and “Nickel Boys.”

“Anora’s” massive win for indie film is also reminder that sometimes the art is enough. Let’s heed the calling from Sean Baker and do our best to not lose a vital part of our culture: entertainment.

Picture: “Anora”

Actor in a Leading Role: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Actress in a Leading Role: Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Actor in a Supporting Role: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Actress in a Supporting Role: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Directing: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Animated Feature Film: “Flow”

Animated Short Film: “In the Shadow of the Cypress”

Cinematography: “The Brutalist”

Costume Design: “Wicked”

Documentary Feature Film: “No Other Land”

Documentary Short Film: “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Film Editing: “Anora”

International Feature Film: “I’m Still Here”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Substance”

Music (Original Score): “The Brutalist”

Music (Original Song): “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

Production Design: “Wicked”

Live Action Short Film: “I’m Not a Robot”

Sound: “Dune: Part Two”

Visual Effects: “Dune: Part Two”

Writing (Adapted Screenplay): “Conclave” by Peter Straughan

Writing (Original Screenplay): “Anora” by Sean Baker