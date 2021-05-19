FILM FESTIVALS ARE BACK!!!???

Most festival directors are steering bravely ahead, however, inviting films and filmmakers and sending out enticements to the press and audiences to support their efforts. They are all careful to say they are following hygienic protocols that may involve vaccinations, or mask-wearing and physical distancing. And some are planning even further precautions to keep festival-goers safe. There are many film festivals across the globe, but this article deals with only seven of them: Cannes, Venice, Telluride, Ebertfest, Toronto, Chicago and Sundance. So far, all are planning some form of in-person film screenings and guest programs.

Let's take them in chronological order. The Cannes Film Festival pushed its dates for 2021 from its usual month in May to the middle of the summer, running from Tuesday, July 6th, through Saturday, July 17th. As of this date, my telephone conversations with the Press Office confirms those dates. However, they just moved their Press Conference from May to June. And the US State Department advises all travelers to avoid all travel to France, since even vaccinated people could be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

But the budding line-up for Cannes is pretty exciting with Spike Lee tapped to head the Film Festival Jury to choose the winner of the top prize, the Palme D'Or. Scheduled to open Cannes this year is Leos Carax's highly intriguing musical, "Annette," starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

The Venice Film Festival, one of the only major festivals to be held in-person in 2020, will return this year from Wednesday, September 1st, through Saturday, September 11th. At the 6:12 mark in the video embedded above, you can watch the divine Tilda Swinton accept the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at last year's socially distanced festival.