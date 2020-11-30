A Most Beautiful Thing Honored with New FILA Shoe, December Screening Hosted by Miami Dolphins

From Thursday, December 3rd, through Sunday, December 6th, Pepsi and the Miami Dolphins will be hosting "'A Most Beautiful Thing' Weekend" in Miami. One of the most meaningful events of the weekend will be the handing out of meals to families in food insecure areas by Arshay Cooper, who was only a junior in high school when he first signed up for the rowing team at Manley High School on the Westside of Chicago. As is so memorably illustrated in the documentary, Arshay and others have seen their lives take a dramatic turn, and they in turn have reached out to young men and women in the inner cities to provide assistance. And now Arshay lectures all over the United States raising money for the "A Most Beautiful Thing" Inclusion Fund. This is a calling for him, a mission.

The weekend in Miami will kick off with a socially distant screening of "A Most Beautiful Thing" at the Stadium for young people and their families. The evening will start with a panel conversation featuring Dolphins Coach Brian Flores, Grant Hill, Arshay Cooper and director Mary Mazzio along with Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkle, followed by a performance by Reuben Vincent, one of the young hip-hop artists from the film’s soundtrack. The trailer to the film as well as one of the tracks from Reuben Vincent will be featured at the game.



"The resonance of the film’s message against the events of the past several months has been extraordinary," said Mazzio. "We are just off an incredible special presentation at the 2020 NAACP Convention and Representative Danny Davis (D-IL) has been a champion of the film. He is working on an event with and for members of the Congressional Black Caucus, with the ultimate goal of legislative change in response to the issues in the film. In addition, the Obama Foundation is engaging around the project and the US Olympic Committee, and other professional sports teams and national governing bodies are also engaged, calling 'A Most Beautiful Thing' one of the most potent tools to discuss the importance of inclusion."