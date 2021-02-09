2021 Rotterdam International Film Festival Highlights

Once upon a time, attending an international film festival in a foreign location would mean the bonus of social and cultural discoveries beyond the theater doors. The city of Rotterdam, nearly bombed into oblivion in WWII, unfolds a gleaming landscape of postwar space-age architecture, punctuated here and there by brick-and-mortar remnants of a pre-war city. In past years, the wintery Rotterdam city center would be alive with crowds packing the festival’s premier location, the huge steel box of the Pathé multiplex, which always seemed to be on the verge of levitating on the massive cloud of cigarette smoke that filled the cavernous multi-level lobby from morning till night.

Clicking through festival press screenings on a home screen can hardly compare, except that this year’s Rotterdam festival still has the quirky energy, the air of discovery, and the taste for the occasional in-your-face weird film that makes this festival unique. Featured in the non-competitive Limelight lineup of the festival, and a hit in Denmark now making its international premiere at Rotterdam, the opening night film “Riders of Justice” by Anders Thomas Jensen, set a distinctive offbeat tone for the week to come.

In “Riders,” as in Jensen’s demented 2015 comedy “Men & Chicken,” Mads Mikkelsen stars in a role split between farce and fierceness, the flip side of the dapper alcoholic schoolteacher he plays in his current Golden Globe-nominated hit “Another Round.” The loony satirical plot mixes strains of Hong Kong action, Three Stooges-like slapstick, and quasi-comic family revenge, with an underlying theme of DIY grief therapy.

An explosive train derailment leaves a woman dead and her young teen daughter Mathilde motherless. In the aftermath, an uneasy alliance of convenience forms between a trio of clownish data analysts, one of whom was also a survivor of the wreck, and the girl’s dad Markus (Mikkelsen), a hardened active-duty military man with a shaved head and a hair-trigger temper. The obsessed analysts move in with father and daughter in their remote rural home, and work to prove their theory that it was statistically impossible for the tragic event to be an accident. Suspicion falls on the members of a notorious motorcycle gang whose motive was to eliminate a witness in an upcoming trial.