Thumbnails 4/5/22

“'The award-winning films I had seen coming out of Romania around that time were very tough and depicted the awful living conditions of the characters,' said Gifford. 'What Lucian had in mind was very different, and so his film became almost Felliniesque. It was fantastical, and that’s what I love about his vision of the film. It was completely different from the movies that were being made by his peers.' Alas, this is the precise reason why Georgescu felt that his film was released at the wrong moment, when the moviegoing public was primarily focused on the New Romanian Cinema. After premiering in March 2012 at the Transylvania International Film Festival, Georgescu was dismayed—being a former critic himself—by the savage reviews of local writers. Since then, it has been reevaluated and praised by numerous viewers internationally, though the director’s first glimmer of hope arrived in the form of a particular audience member. 'After one of the screenings, I was approached by a lady who was an important actor outside of the film world,' remembered Georgescu. 'She said, ‘I want to thank you for the happiness that you brought me today, and for this beautiful, strange, weird, romantic film you have made.’ I thought to myself, ‘She loves this movie. That means if there is one, there could be more.’'”

2.

"'The Girl From Plainville' is a Frustrating Look at the Reality of 'Texting Suicide' Cases": An insightful essay by Candice Frederick published at The Huffington Post.

“It’s the latest series that goes out of its way to convince its audience that there’s more to the Incriminated White Female than the headlines suggest. And to be fair, in this case that is somewhat true. As depicted in 'The Girl From Plainville,' Michelle (Elle Fanning), like Conrad (Coltan Ryan), has had her own history of mental illness, including depression, which was conveniently underplayed in news coverage as well as throughout her trial. She is socially awkward and doesn’t really have friends (the two she refers to are the ones who gave up information about her damaging texts with Conrad to law enforcement). There’s even a point in the Hulu series, from showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, when Michelle’s parents (played by Cara Bruono and Kai Lennox) are concerned that she might be slipping back into old habits. They approach her about it long before Conrad’s death, and she denies it. So when Michelle gets involved with Conrad, she initially seems comforting and understanding when he tells her about his suicidal ideations and how he’s abandoned therapy. Still, the series shows how this turns into a two-year codependence between minors with varying levels of emotional and mental stability.”

3.

"My Night in the World of Bridgerton": Our Contributing Editor Nell Minow reports on 'The Queen's Ball: The Bridgerton Experience' in Washington, D.C., for Medium.

“As we spend more of our time looking at screens, it is not surprising that we long for analog interactions with the very worlds we entered through those screens. Also in Washington now is an immersive 'Friends' installation, where you can have your picture taken in the iconic locations and see replicas of Rachel’s hairstyles. But 'Friends' takes us back to New York in the 90s. 'Bridgerton' is more like a fairy tale with jewels and carriages and balls and people with titles and oodles of money. The immersive experience begins with some time to wander around and get some Instagram-able photos in a variety of settings. My favorite was the one that resulted in an instant portrait of you in a digital version of a classical oil painting. But I also enjoyed the one where I got to sit on the queen’s red velvet sofa, with an attendant in a powered wig and livery who used my camera to take the photo. A couple of the gorgeous dresses from the show were on display, and we each received a copy of Lady Whistledown’s newspaper to read up on the latest scandals.”