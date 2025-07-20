Destiny Outreach: Danita E. Patterson Is Making a Midwest Hollywood

One month ago, Destiny Outreach launched its Dreams & Destiny® Film/TV Workforce Program – Entertainment Industry Apprenticeship Program. Since then, the program has placed 21 apprentices ages 16 to 24 into union and non-union entertainment jobs in Chicago. Beginning in June, they’ve been selected at CineCity Studios Chicago, Central City Productions’ Stellar Awards, CAN TV, Theater 47 and RGE Entertainment/APC Theater.

The group’s founder, Hollywood/TV producer Danita E. Patterson, has coined the pipeline she’s created through her program as “Midwest Hollywood.”

“I had a vision and a dream decades ago of impacting the next generation. On day one, seeing the faces of these 21 apprentices brought me to tears because my dream has come true full circle,” shared Patterson.

As part of the program’s 14-part course curriculum, apprentices met with the cast of Showtime’s “The Chi,” accrued 55 hours worth of training, invited IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) local unions and leadership professionals for career panels, set etiquette, team building activities, which produced two same-day shorts.

The program will stretch until September 13, 2025.

The wait list for Destiny Outreach’s second Cohort, which will begin November 2025 and continue until March 2026 is already growing too.

A showcase for the program will occur when on Saturday, July 19, 2025, Destiny Outreach hosts its DO! Media Day from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Cine City Studios Chicago, 2429 W. 14th St. The event will include a press conference starting at 11:00 am, which will include grantors, stakeholders and apprentice testimonials to talk about the successes apprentices have experienced during their participation. All available press are encouraged to attend.

Future dreamers and apprentices interested in applying for this Dreams & Destiny® Workforce – Entertainment Industry Apprenticeship Program cohort can also look out for open registration and recruitment in October 2025.