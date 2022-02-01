The Unloved, Part 98: I Melt With You

Pellington started making hybrid music films right around the time he turned to films about lost souls, including "Arlington Road," "The Mothman Prophecies," and "Henry Poole is Here." The subject of this month's Unloved is Pellington's coruscating "I Melt With You," a death knell for American masculinity. Proud boys and anti-vaxxers are born in the reflection of his death-driven former titans.

There's no road left on which these men can travel, I just wish they all knew it in reality the way Pellington's heroes do. Loathed at the time, the film's visuals will live forever. Pellington's always do.





