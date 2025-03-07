What do “Hercules” (1997), “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939), and “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde” (2003) have in common? They’re all examples of the same archetypal plot structure. Over the years, I’ve observed a pattern in the stories I’ve found the most moving—an archetype I’ve dubbed the Idealist’s Journey. One of the greatest powers a story can have is to be a source of hope, and the Idealist’s Journey has that power in spades.

That journey can be a thriller, a drama, an animated family film, even a romantic comedy, but it always goes something like this:

Our hero is a bright-eyed idealist, full of big, optimistic dreams. In pursuit of those dreams, they travel from an idyllic bubble to a crowded place full of corruption, injustice, and desolation. On the way they sometimes pick up a sidekick who’s a little more in touch with reality and less naïve than they are. The Idealist encounters a jaded community resigned to the way things are. Very soon they meet their foil, the Cynic, a disappointed idealist whose own dreams were dashed long ago. The jaded folk and the Cynic all caution the Idealist to give up. Undeterred, the Idealist pursues their dreams, facing obstacle after obstacle. This quest inevitably crashes and burns, sometimes due to betrayal by someone the Idealist respects (occasionally the Cynic doubles as the Betrayer temporarily, while other times the Betrayer is a mentor figure). The hero’s illusions are shattered, and they are left in the wreckage, on the edge of despair, ready to pack it all up and go home. But by now the jaded community members have been inspired. Led by the Cynic, they come together to pick the Idealist back up, and together they take up the quest to repair the world.

Some examples, including classics, overlooked gems, and one we’re hoping will become available in theaters or streaming:

“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939)

Jimmy Stewart stars as the Idealist Mr. Smith, leader of a Scout-like group called the Boy Rangers who gets appointed to replace a US Senator who has died. The Cynic is an experienced congressional staffer named Clarissa Saunders, played by Jean Arthur. The betraying mentor is Senator Joseph Paine (Claude Rains). Together Mr. Smith and Saunders take on Washington corruption with the most famous filibuster in cinema. Directed and produced by Frank Capra, this film is a classic for a reason.

“Man of La Mancha” (1972)

This film adaptation of the Broadway musical is a layered masterpiece featuring a story within a story. We arrive as Idealist Miguel de Cervantes (Peter O’Toole) has been thrown in a dungeon, awaiting trial by the Spanish Inquisition. There the inmates form their own court and put him on trial themselves to justify seizing his belongings. As his defense, Cervantes presents a theatrical production of his tale Don Quixote, with himself and the other inmates as actors.

In that story, nobleman Alonso Quijana becomes fed up with “this bleak and unbearable world,” reinvents himself as Don Quixote de la Mancha, a knight errant, and embarks upon a quest “to raise up the weak and those in need.” What follows is a heart-wrenching story that shows the worst and the best of humanity. At Don Quixote’s side is his Sidekick, Sancho, and opposing him is the Betrayer, Dr. Carrasco. The Cynic in the story-within-a-story is Aldonza, played by Sophia Lauren. A bitter and jaded sex worker, she is so beaten down that kindness hurts more than cruelty. By the end, Don Quixote has inspired not only Aldonza, but also the prisoners watching the play within a play.

This tale has been beloved because, while we may laugh at some of Quixote’s antics, they show that he is gallant and courageous. It offers a much-needed glimmer of hope in the quest for “the impossible dream.” Cervantes challenges the prisoners to question their stubborn insistence “to see life as it is and not as it should be.” Major content warnings for this film, and be prepared to sob.

“Hercules” (1997)

While Disney’s animated Hercules musical has little to do with its source myths, it’s a delightful adventure with a catchy soundtrack by the incomparable Alan Menken. The Idealist is a demigod whose powers have left him socially isolated. All he wants is to feel like he belongs. So begins his quest to become “a true hero,” battling monsters and gods and his own self doubt. His Sidekick is the blunt and brash Phil, voiced by Danny DeVito, and his Cynic foil and Betrayer is Meg, voiced by Susan Egan in an iconic performance. When all seems lost, Meg and Phil must come together to inspire the hero who inspired them. Perfect for families with small children, this film asks “what is the measure of a true hero?” and explores what gives us the strength to fight on when all seems lost.

“Cats Don’t Dance” (1997)

An obscure and underappreciated film, “Cats Don’t Dance” was created by Turner Feature Animation, a brief company that only made this and “The Pagemaster” before being merged into larger studios. With songs by Randy Newman and dance choreography by Gene Kelly (talk about star power!) this movie is great for fans of old Hollywood musicals.

The plot concerns a cat named Danny who wants to be a song and dance star in the movies. However, he arrives in Hollywood only to discover that “This town has rules. Around here, cats say ‘meow.’” The Cynic is a no-nonsense female cat named Sawyer with a secret passion for dancing. Danny also has a penguin Sidekick and a devious Betrayer whose identity is best left a surprise. To make it in this town, Danny and the community of dejected animal actors will have to come together. This film’s social commentary addressing discrimination and prejudice is easy for all ages to grasp, with a timeless message that appearances can be deceiving and everyone deserves the opportunity to dance.

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde” (2003)

Reese Witherspoon returns as Elle to continue to prove that a cheery disposition and love of the color pink don’t preclude a person from being a “serious” lawyer. This follow-up to the hit movie “Legally Blonde” follows former sorority president and Idealist Elle Woods, now a successful lawyer, as she goes to Washington DC in a campaign to ban animal testing for cosmetics. In pursuit of this goal, she gets a job working for Congresswoman Victoria Rudd (Sally Field, playing partly against type as the mentor who betrays the Idealist). There she meets jaded congressional staffers and the Cynic in Rudd’s chief of staff, Grace. Confronting the corrupt world of politics (not that there’s anything timely about that…), Elle and her allies (including the now-inspired staffers and a savvy doorman as the Sidekick) overcome setbacks and come together to cut through the back deals in pursuit of justice. This film combines political wish fulfilment with a fair dose of feminine frills.

“Hazbin Hotel” (2019)

This animated television series fits The Idealist’s Journey to a T and follows the structure of a musical.

Idealist Charlie Morningstar, princess of Hell and daughter of Lucifer himself, has a bold plan. Angels led by Adam conduct yearly purges, massacring sinners in Hell, but Charlie hopes to help the downtrodden mortal of her home realm by opening a hotel to try to redeem sinners. The Cynic is her father Lucifer—divorced, depressed, and defeated. The Sidekick and (briefly unwilling Betrayer) is Charlie’s girlfriend, and the skeptical hotel staff and residents are the community that must come together if they want to stand any chance against Adam.

Created by VivziePop (Vivienne Medrano), this indie animated show started on YouTube before being picked up by Prime Video and features Broadway talent among its voice cast (watching this I asked myself why Vox’s singing voice was so good, before I realized it was because it’s Christian Borle). “Rent” fans will be stoked to know Daphne Rubin-Vega is also featured. Though its colorful cast of characters and new twist on angel/demon imagery, this story asks whether “anyone can be redeemed,” and reminds us that no matter what goes wrong, change is possible and “the show it must go on.” Please note: despite being animated, this is an adult show and is very much not for children.

Hadestown (2025?)

This Tony Award–winning Broadway show is not yet widely available for streaming, but there are plans to film the West End production with the original cast, and here’s hoping they’ll make the recording available long-term.

“Hadestown” began as a concept album by Anaïs Mitchell before being adapted into an Off-Broadway show and then finally making its Broadway debut in 2016, winning the Tony awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score.

The musical retells the story of Orpheus and Eurydice, reimagined in a jazz club with depression-era vibes and an industrial factory town as the underworld of Hadestown. Orpheus is our Idealist, a musician trying to use his magical demigod music to heal the imbalance in the seasons caused by the conflict between Hades and Persephone. Orpheus “had a gift to give. He could make you see how the world could be in spite of the way that it is.” The Cynic is Eurydice, “a hungry young girl,” who, in desperation, turns to the stability of Hadestown at the cost of her freedom. The downtrodden community are the workers in Hadestown, who are roused by Orpehus’s music. Subversive in both content and form, this daring musical contains incisive social commentary and a song with strong resonance today, “Why Do We Build The Wall.”

These stories differ from each other in many respects, but they are united in the conviction that the ability to imagine a better world is the first step towards achieving one. That even when the government is rife with corruption, discrimination and persecution are institutional, bodies are commodified, or environmental disasters abound, hope can be a guiding beacon through the squalls. Not all of these tales end with the world repaired, but even when they don’t, they still teach us to meet disaster on our feet, defying despair to reach for the unreachable star. Those who watch may even find themselves inspired to embark on an Idealist’s Journey of their own.