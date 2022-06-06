Star Wars Celebration 2022: Mando+, Light and Magic, Andor and More

While I didn't get into any of those locations for Thursday's Lucasfilm Studio Showcase, many of the guests made their way to the exhibition hall's StarWars.com stage. That's where I saw "Willow" stars Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley making an appearance. The sneak peeks for "Willow," "Andor," and Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" were also screened at this location on Thursday. There were no chairs and fans were encouraged to stand and wave their lightsabers.

I've seen the first two episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and am hoping it gets better. I have more hope for "Andor." Cassian Andor was a Rebel captain and intelligence officer introduced in the 2016 film, "Rogue One." That film (directed by Gareth Edwards) was a diversity jackpot. Although the focus was on Jyn Erso, who joins the Rebel Alliance and is played by English actress Felicity Jones, the film featured a Latino lead, Diego Luna as Cassian Andor as well as actors of Asian descent: Donnie Yen as a blind warrior, Jian Wen as his companion, and Riz Ahmed as a defector to the Rebel side. Forest Whitaker also appears as does Jimmy Smits.

While it is disappointing that none of the actors of Asian descent are currently listed as appearing in the TV series, besides Luna, Latina actress Adria Arjona is in the main cast. The trailer looks promising and the series takes place five years before the events of "Rogue One." The 12 initial episodes will move the story forward one year. When the cast and crew get together again this November, they will be shooting another 12 episodes that, according to creator Tony Gilroy, will span the next four years. The final scene will leave us at the beginning of "Rogue One."

Luna noted that Andor's character will change during the series which shows us why he joined the Rebel Alliance.

The series is currently set to be released 31 August on Disney+. with the first two episodes.

"Willow" was a 1988 dark fantasy film that had nothing to do with clones, Sith Lords, or twin sun desert planets. In the original Ron Howard-directed film, fate brings a child with a special rune birthmark to a village of Nelwyn (little people) and one of them, aspiring sorcerer Willow Ufgood and his family adopt her. When the Nelwyn decide she must be returned to her kind, Willow becomes involved in battles against an evil sorceress. The TV series will take place 20 years after the events of the original film, when a princess (Ruby Cruz) goes on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Davis returns as Willow and Joanne Whalley, who played, Sorsha, the daughter of the evil sorceress, returns as well. In the film, Sorsha turned against her mother when she fell in love with swordsman Madmartigan. Madmartigan was played by Val Kilmer who reportedly will be included in the series. "Willow” will premiere November 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

