Netflix's Social Distance Struggles to Sum Up the Ordeal of 2020

Now from creator Hilary Weisman Graham comes her Netflix anthology series “Social Distance.” Remotely-shot during quarantine, the show’s eight disconnected episodes recount the disruption of our everyday realities and customs: from funerals to relationships—precipitated by quarantines. And in a meta-sense—each episode’s cast is often composed of not just the actors but their real-life families too—the fictional anthology serves as a document for how these performers have coped with these world changing events. Even so, “Social Distance” suffers from feeling rushed and often heavy-handed.

Some episodes barely lift from the ground. For instance, “A Celebration of the Human Life Cycle” — starring Oscar Nuñez—sees a family, during a virtual memorial service, struggling to mourn their deceased father. While some slack might be offered for the show's look, the problem doesn’t stem from a cheap quality, but an aesthetic that’s all too refined: Not only are the Zoom icons at the bottom of the screen sometimes out of frame, but the picture quality is too clean. On top of that, the actors also struggle speaking to a screen. There’s an artificiality to the whole affair that struggles to fully immerse us in its pathos.

The same can be said of the episode “Zero Feet Away”—about a gay male couple holding together a fraying relationship. Some of the scenes feature shots not at all resembling either a webcam or the pair’s home monitoring system. If the purpose is to envelope us in their world, a full commitment to the live-feed aesthetic is required.

The problem for Graham creating a series like “Social Distance” is the distance. Many Americans never left their respective quarantine because new waves are still washing across city limits, county lines, and state borders. It’s difficult to know the blast when you’re still in the shockwaves. And due to the writers and actors’ relative proximity to the events, the show’s rawness produces a heavy-handed effect. Take episode seven, which follows a gamer named Mia (Kylie Liya Page) as she builds up the courage to tell her teammate Jake (David Iacono) about her attraction to him. Mia bends her interests, and even her looks, to appeal to Jake. But it’s a sudden twist—separate from their budding relationship—which upends whatever lesson the narrative might be imparting.