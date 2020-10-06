Short Films in Focus: Visitors

“Visitors” takes place in remote Rachel, Nevada, not far from Area 51. If you're ever curious to take the drive, every bit of research out there will tell you that the journey is fraught with peril and should not be taken lightly. As someone says in the film, fuel can be hard to come by and if one were to have an accident, it could be a long, long time before anyone would discover you. You’d have better sense to just spend the afternoon looking at alien museums in Roswell.

Not these people. They have a mission. It is not entirely clear what that mission is, but they all believe (as they often do) that there will come a sign. They fly their alien flags, wear alien masks, and talk of the possibility of someday having a “unitopian society.” What will it look like? It has to be better than what we have now.

Lazer keeps a neutral stance and depicts his subjects without judgment. He and cinematographer Taylor McIntosh underline these people’s commitment by emphasizing the vast emptiness of the landscape and highlighting the punishing heat. The film itself looks otherworldly and Jeff Melonson’s score does a fine job of getting into the headspace of these people who seem truly enlightened by what signals they have intercepted in their brainwaves.

Lazer ends the film at a curious spot, a place where the beginning of another movie could take off. But it works. The short is like a companion piece to Mark Borchardt’s similarly themed short “The Dundee Project.” Both films depict citizens who would have fit right in on Art Bell’s show, but who also believe what they believe. In a weird way, I kinda envy them.

Q&A with director Scott Lazer

How did this come about?

When the Storm Area 51 Facebook event went viral last summer with a date and location in the middle of the desert in Nevada attached to it, I called my friend and cinematographer Taylor McIntosh to see if he’d be down to go out there together and film whatever was going to happen. He was game, so I booked our travel pretty much immediately. A couple months later, we flew to Vegas from New York, picked up a converted sprinter van I’d rented (which served as transportation, lodging, and a production office), and headed out to Rachel, NV where this was all set to take place. When we got there, we just started talking to people and filming.