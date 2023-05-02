Short Films in Focus: The Shorts Programs of the 2023 Chicago Critics Film Festival

Our festival works a little differently than most regarding Shorts Programs. Most festivals divide their selections by theme or genre (a narrative block, a documentary block, animation, horror, regional, etc.). We only have one screen at the Music Box Theater, so we only have room for two Shorts Programs. Within those two 90-ish minute blocks (as a rule, shorts programs should never be over 95 minutes), I try to make sure we have a wide range of flavors, genres, representations, forms, and expressions without giving the audience tonal whiplash. A shorts program at CCFF can have a comedy, an abstract animation piece, a horror film, a heart-wrenching drama, a cult oddity, and a timely documentary, all in the same 90-minute span.

How does that formula work? The programs come in two unofficial categories: the crowd-pleasing Saturday afternoon block and the Anything Goes Monday afternoon block. I have to carefully sift through every film in consideration and make “test programs” to see what holds up after first viewing and how each film can work in a 90-minute set. When watching these “test blocks,” I discover how well everything flows together. Maybe a five-minute animated short would work well to break up three quiet dramas. Maybe that film that I thought would be perfect at the end would work better at the beginning. Maybe two films are too redundant to one another in the same block. Then I try out a new order, change out a couple of films and watch them all over again.

I get about 70 shorts sent in yearly, and the challenges are always the same. About a third of them become strong contenders, but I usually have to cut half of those. It pains me to say “no” to certain films that would be brilliant in our program or when a filmmaker has to opt out of being programmed for whatever reason. It happens all the time, but those can also be good problems. I don’t mind saying that what we ended up with this year remains pretty strong.

The Saturday program, now that I step back and look at it, represents so many facets of American life that I didn’t notice before: the American Dream turned nightmare, the wealthy and the struggling, how we treat each other, how we treat mental illness and the disabled, how hard it can be to relax and take a vacation or meditate. When a theme and structure tie all the films together, it’s often by accident and a wonderful bonus.