Short Films in Focus: the Ref

The setting here, though, is a second-grade basketball game. Drew (co-writer and producer Ian Edlund) has just lost his mother and has to do double duty as a referee for the game while his co-worker makes little effort to be there on time. Meanwhile, one of the head coaches, Campbell (Frank Boyd), tries his best to console Drew over his mother’s death, but clearly has ulterior motives for doing so. As the game begins, the less hospitable onlookers continually try to undermine Drew’s calls, decisions and demeanor throughout the game. He can only maintain his composure for so long as everyone tries to tell him how to do his job.

Although this has more to do with grief than just stress on the job, I still always liken this sort of thing to an episode of “Fawlty Towers,” in which the put-upon professional has no choice but to finally lash out at everyone he’s supposed to be serving and call them out on their awful behavior. We can feel the catharsis taking place and we often wish we could be as quick with our tongues in real life in similar situations. The Edlunds make a smart choice in keeping the hecklers mostly offscreen, making them more like an aural cabal of irrational expectations and demands constantly feeding itself into Drew’s psyche as he continues to process the bigger picture.

I’ve always been a sucker for any movie or TV show about very specific and stressful jobs. “The Ref” feels like it comes from a real place, made by people who have been there.

Q&A with writer/director Peter Edlund

How did this production come about?

My brother sent me the first draft of this script out of the blue. I had no idea he was working on it, but it resonated with me immediately. I had told him that if we made another short film it would need to take place in a single room, which technically it did. I was both scared and excited by the scope of the project. I sent the script to our producer Megan Leonard to see if she thought it would be possible and she brought the project to Sevana Films, Sons of Rigor, and Farcaster Films who ultimately helped us get it made. The story is so niche to Ian and I’s interests while also being a huge pain in the ass to execute. I really expected someone to finally say, “No, it’s too much,” at every stage but the whole team was all-in. It still feels surreal that we got to make it in the way we did.