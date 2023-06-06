Short Films in Focus: The Event

I hope I convinced you to watch this one.

Q&A with De Sousa and Mosley

How did this come about?

DE SOUSA: I was trying to find someone to work with during the lockdown and Frank was one of the few that answered the call and matched my desperation (and excitement). During that time, I was embarrassingly pushing my work on friends and family and getting crushed every time by their lack of engagement and general unresponsiveness. I quickly realized that I was putting them in a ridiculously funny position where they have to sit down and watch something from someone they've already heard and seen too much of. I tried to portray that experience in the film in a way that shows solidarity for both sides because it's an impossible situation. After a long period of "research" and a lot of tense and awkward conversations, I wrote the script in two days. Underneath the jokes it's kind of a sad movie about wanting to be seen and loved and not getting to decide when that happens for you.

MOSLEY: I mean, how many times have we checked our Vimeo stats to make sure that festivals were watching the private link, or have we checked in with friends to see if they'd gotten around to watching our cuts for notes? We both felt this idea was the one, and so we immediately went about prepping production.

With the two of you co-starring and co-directing, did you each have a specific skill set for directing that made the dividing easier? Or did everything just come naturally as co-directors?

MOSLEY: It all came naturally to co-direct. It made it easier, especially, when one of us had our closeup---that the other person was there to direct and give notes from behind the camera. We carefully plotted out our shots together during our rehearsals at Hugo's house which was the film's only location---which also made it easier since we knew the layout of the home and could plan our shots accordingly. All that being said, and while Hugo and I did everything together, I would say that I focused a bit more on lenses and some of the technical elements with camera and lighting, and that it was really great that Hugo, as the film's writer, was the one focusing just a bit more on the performances and the pace of the dialogue. It all made sense. We also edited the film together, and it was pretty much a shot-to-edit project, so there wasn't any shot wasted from shooting.

DE SOUSA: Frank and I decided to co-direct without ever meeting in person and based on just having a great time essentially getting to know each other over Zoom a handful of times. It's the quintessential 2020 partnership, and probably something that couldn't have happened in 2023. Frank took the reins as far as communicating our vision to our team. He's really good at staying on top of emails, checking in, restating things, basically making sure the whole team is on the same page. That's a huge part of making a film and I learned a lot from him in that regard.