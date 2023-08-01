Short Films in Focus: TESLA

The unnamed owner of this Tesla (Jonathan Medina) gets in his car one morning while talking with a co-worker about the need to get rid of people in the company who are dragging down the existence of those higher up (namely, him). As he enters the automobile, the computer informs him of an automatic software update, then gives him a mountain of legal text for him to either look at “Later” or “Accept.” We catch glimpses of the contract, which have some red flags hidden in the text, but Medina’s character has no time for that, clicks the “Accept” button, and proceeds.

What happens after that I’ll leave for you to discover, but “TESLA” might have you thinking about its intentions and its result and whether or not the two meet successfully. The victims in this are not obvious and add a layer of complexity that would otherwise make it another topical tale screaming its message at us. It is easy to view it as cautionary against technology, A.I., the greedy, and the heartless, and it has that, but Robles smartly lets the film be its own “Twilight Zone” episode and leaves you to figure out what to take from it. It’s not about Elon Musk and the selfishness he perpetuates among his followers. It’s about people like Musk, their need for control at all costs, and who will inadvertently carry out the plan.

Robles’ film is tight, well-cast, and darkly funny in a few spots. It reminds me of another “Black Mirror”-esque short I wrote about years ago called “Strange Beasts,” which foretold an augmented reality program designed to be interactive entertainment, with the side effect of losing one’s grip on actual reality. That film was uploaded to Vimeo six years ago. Watching it now, it feels more in the moment. I hate to think of “TESLA” looking quaint and dated six years from now, but depending on how you view it, its time may have already arrived.