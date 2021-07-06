Short Films in Focus: H.A.G.S. (Have a Good Summer)

Did you try to reach out to anyone, but couldn’t get a hold of them? And did the people you did get a hold of know this would be for a film?

Yes and no. There were people I called who didn’t pick up and that was the end of that—I didn’t really try to force any conversations to happen. But the people I called who are in the film also weren’t just random classmates who signed my yearbook. They were, and are, friends of mine—people who I genuinely love and wanted to reconnect with in a deeper way than just being aware of what they’re up to on social media. The framework of it being “for a film” was in my head, but was secondary to the initial impetus of just being curious about where they are now and their feelings about growing up. I let them know that I had very loose ideas in possibly turning their calls into some sort of film, if they’d be open to it. I was pretty confident that they would all be both excited and supportive about the prospect of doing so, and they were! They very much became collaborators throughout the process and the film 100% couldn’t exist without their contributions.

With regards to one’s identity in relation to parents and upbringing, what, for you, was the biggest take-away from that conversation?

I think the biggest take-away for me was that the some of the anxieties of growing older that I felt were specific to my life—comparing my life now to my parents lives’ then and the privilege afforded to me of getting to stress about navigating a filmmaking career while their main priority at this age was survival in an unknown land, among other things—are not particular to me. It was very reassuring to talk about it with friends I grew up with, those who knew me then and know me now, and hear that it’s a shared feeling between us. And now that the film is out in the world, it’s been incredibly comforting to see that it’s a feeling a lot of people seem to resonate with, whether or not they’re children of immigrants or share any overlap of identity with us.

My hope is that people will watch this and want to reconnect with their old friends. Did you find this process, in any way, therapeutic? If so, how?

Definitely. The phone calls themselves were some of the most meaningful conversations that I’ve had as a young adult and certainly allowed me to process and feel less alone in my own anxieties and uncertainty of the future, but for it to work as a film, it had to be a collaboration with the people involved. Although I was fairly confident they’d be open to the idea, there was no guarantee that they’d welcome the process of making it with me, but it’s what I hoped for and it’s what everyone involved so happily and generously gave to the project, so I’m really grateful that it all came together in a way that we’re all very proud of.