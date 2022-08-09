SDCC 2022: Cartoons at Comic-Con

So you can't really talk about SDCC without talking about comics. As part of pre-SDCC events, the Comic-Con Museum officially inducted Spider-Man into their Hall of Fame on Wednesday. July 19th. The museum's "Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man - The Exhibition" opened to the public on July 1st and will remain on display through the end of the year. Spider-Man first appeared in the 1962 Amazing Fantasy #15, a creation of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Marvel Entertainment, Semmell Exhibitions and the Comic-Con Museum present a world premiere exhibition that looks at his creation and the entire "spider-verse" of related characters with original art, animation materials and film production elements. The exhibit is a long corridor co-curated by comic scholars Benjamin Saunders and Patrick A. Reed, and designed by Berlin-based Collective Studio TK who previously worked with Marvel and Semmel on the touring exhibit: "Marvel;Universe of Super Heroes." The exhibit has a lot of history and worth visiting when you're in a contemplative mood or you might even want to make two separate visits to digest all of the information. Spider-Man becomes the fourth character inducted into the Comic-Con Hall of Fame. First was Batman. Second was Pac-Man in 2020. Wonder Woman in 2021.







The Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival 2022 winners included "Animation Outlaws" for Best Documentary. The documentary is about how in 1977 Craig "Spike" Decker and Mike Gribble began the Spike and Mike's Festival of Animation. The festival began in the expensive real estate area of La Jolla in San Diego, California. If you haven't been to a Mike and Spike festival, they are collections of short animated films from all over the world, organized to provide about two hours of entertainment.

Mike and Spike were living in Riverside, California in a Victorian house that they called Mellow Manor when they came up with this idea. Mike and Spike screened early films from people like Nick Park, Tim Burton, John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton and Will Vinton. They also had a Sick and Twisted version of their festival. Gribble died in 1994, but Spike continues to produce touring theatrical festivals of animated shorts.

In some respects, the documentary made me re-think Spike and Mike. Their lifestyle wasn't conducive to a stable family-life. The festival filled up a niche in a time before YouTube and TikTok, but they were also showmen with a slightly tawdry feel to their doings.