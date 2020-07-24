SDCC 2020: The Saga of The New Mutants

What can one say about a movie that was supposed to be in theaters in April 2018, then February 2019, then August 2019, then April 2020, and now August 2020?
Writer/director Josh Boone and the cast of Twentieth Century Studios and Marvel Entertainment's "The New Mutants," including Maisie Williams (Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane), Anya Taylor-Joy (Illyana Rasputin/Magik), Charlie Heaton (Sam Guthrie/Cannonball), Alice Braga (Dr. Cecilia Reyes), Blu Hunt (Danielle Moonstar/Moonstruck), and Henry Zaga (Roberto Da Costa/Sunspot) discussed the upcoming original horror-thriller moderated by Ira Madison III.
The cast didn't have a lot to say during the brief 30-minute panel. What they did have were a few hashtags: #NewMutantsComicConAtHome, a few contests (for tickets and posters) and a set of emojis:
We also got to see some fan art. Put yours up and maybe you'll be featured somewhere.
Popping up midway through the panel, Bill Sienkiewicz, an award-winning artist, who has been involved since the beginning, presented his poster. According to the director, Josh Boone, Sienkiewicz's look was very much featured in the film. The lockdown happened just before Boone and Sienkiewicz were going to do the Blu-ray commentary. The big take-away from the panel was the opening scene from "The New Mutants."
Fast Facts:
The last five minutes of the YouTube video includes the first scene from the film: "There is a Native American proverb that says inside every person there are two bears, forever locked in combat for your soul. One bear is all things good: compassion, love, trust. The other is all things evil: fear, shame and self-destruction." You definitely get to see the demon bear.