SDCC 2020: The Saga of The New Mutants

Popping up midway through the panel, Bill Sienkiewicz, an award-winning artist, who has been involved since the beginning, presented his poster. According to the director, Josh Boone, Sienkiewicz's look was very much featured in the film. The lockdown happened just before Boone and Sienkiewicz were going to do the Blu-ray commentary. The big take-away from the panel was the opening scene from "The New Mutants."

Fast Facts:

Filming took place during the summer of 2017 at the Medfield State Hospital.

Boone has loved the Demon Bear saga since he was young and thought about them for years, thinking "one day maybe." And he's still thinking, "Maybe one day."

Williams was thrilled to play her character because Wolfsbane is more like her than her “Game of Thrones” character, Arya Stark.

Taylor-Joy said she found her misunderstood bad-girl Magik "was the first character I've had that stomped into a room."

Braga said of her Cecilia Reyes character: "Her run is not good."

Zaga had a day when he didn't drink any water for a scene that kept on being delayed.

The last five minutes of the YouTube video includes the first scene from the film: "There is a Native American proverb that says inside every person there are two bears, forever locked in combat for your soul. One bear is all things good: compassion, love, trust. The other is all things evil: fear, shame and self-destruction." You definitely get to see the demon bear.