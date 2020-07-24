Features

SDCC 2020: The Saga of The New Mutants

Jana Monji

What can one say about a movie that was supposed to be in theaters in April 2018, then February 2019, then August 2019, then April 2020, and now August 2020?

Writer/director Josh Boone and the cast of Twentieth Century Studios and Marvel Entertainment's "The New Mutants," including Maisie Williams (Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane), Anya Taylor-Joy (Illyana Rasputin/Magik), Charlie Heaton (Sam Guthrie/Cannonball), Alice Braga (Dr. Cecilia Reyes), Blu Hunt (Danielle Moonstar/Moonstruck), and Henry Zaga (Roberto Da Costa/Sunspot) discussed the upcoming original horror-thriller moderated by Ira Madison III.

The cast didn't have a lot to say during the brief 30-minute panel. What they did have were a few hashtags: #NewMutantsComicConAtHome, a few contests (for tickets and posters) and a set of emojis:

We also got to see some fan art. Put yours up and maybe you'll be featured somewhere.

Popping up midway through the panel, Bill Sienkiewicz, an award-winning artist, who has been involved since the beginning, presented his poster. According to the director, Josh Boone, Sienkiewicz's look was very much featured in the film. The lockdown happened just before Boone and Sienkiewicz were going to do the Blu-ray commentary. The big take-away from the panel was the opening scene from "The New Mutants."

Fast Facts:

  • Filming took place during the summer of 2017 at the Medfield State Hospital.
  • Boone has loved the Demon Bear saga since he was young and thought about them for years, thinking "one day maybe." And he's still thinking, "Maybe one day."
  • Williams was thrilled to play her character because Wolfsbane is more like her than her “Game of Thrones” character, Arya Stark.
  • Taylor-Joy said she found her misunderstood bad-girl Magik "was the first character I've had that stomped into a room."
  • Braga said of her Cecilia Reyes character: "Her run is not good."
  • Zaga had a day when he didn't drink any water for a scene that kept on being delayed.

The last five minutes of the YouTube video includes the first scene from the film: "There is a Native American proverb that says inside every person there are two bears, forever locked in combat for your soul. One bear is all things good: compassion, love, trust. The other is all things evil: fear, shame and self-destruction." You definitely get to see the demon bear.

