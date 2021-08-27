Out Upon the World’s Stage: Lincoln as History and Tragedy

A key element running through the film is the idea of performance—the notion that politics, and even history, is merely performance applied to objects of momentous importance. Appropriately, the cast of “Lincoln” is drawn heavily from New York stage veterans, in addition to Daniel Day-Lewis (who once was rumored to have seen the actual ghost of his own father on stage while playing Prince Hamlet) heading the ensemble as the Great Emancipator. Spielberg and Kushner make the very smart voice to situate the bravura performance of Day-Lewis within a dramatis personae of characters who range from the subtle to the broad. Quiet, nuanced performances sit comfortably besides grotesqueries who embody the ugly sides of American politics and discourse. The detestable duo of Peter McRobbie’s Congressman Pendleton and Lee Pace’s Congressman Wood launch furious invectives of racist bile about the “dusk-colored race” and “his Highness, King Abraham Africanus the First - our Great Usurping Caesar,” words that often sound like they could emerge from the lips of Iago. Some of the highlights of the film are scenes where the two Congressmen attempt to entrap Tommy Lee Jones’ Thaddeus Stevens, the fiery and brilliant Radical Republican leader, on the floor of the House of Representatives—these scenes play out in a deliberately stage-like manner, with the layout of the House chamber and its gallery seating evoking the feel of a theatre. This is not some affectation imposed awkwardly by a pretentious artist but is utterly fitting for a film about a man who was murdered in a theatre, by an actor. Lincoln’s life, Kushner and Spielberg seem to be saying, was theatre. His battles were theatrical, his inner struggles Shakespearean, his death as lamentable and as star-crossed as that of Romeo and Juliet.

What Spielberg and Kushner understand is that the appeal of the Shakespearean style is its blend of highs and lows, whether that means the mingling of high tragedy with flecks of low comedy, or the interactions of “high” characters—dignified statemen like Lincoln or Stevens—with “low” characters, like the sleazy lobbyists who Lincoln hires to bribe and coerce lame-duck Congressmen into voting “yes” on a Constitutional amendment that would abolish slavery. This is perhaps the most essential plotline in the film, and the one that most demonstrates the game that Kushner and Spielberg are playing: the ambition of Lincoln’s amendment is so noble, so monumental, and so morally correct, yet its execution is placed in the hands of a comical trio of grubby crooks. Led by James Spader’s rakish Southern conman W.N. Bilbo, along with the wonderful Tim Blake Nelson and John Hawkes, the lobbyists are the movie’s version of the clowns seen in Shakespeare’s tragedy and history plays—the equivalent of King Lear’s Fool and Henry IV’s Falstaff. In Shakespearean drama, these characters lacked the righteousness or importance of the title characters, but in their vulgar humanity they illustrated just as much about life as any tragic martyr or fallen hero. While Hamlet awaits the burial of Ophelia and muses on mortality in a gloomy graveyard, Shakespeare’s audience is nevertheless treated to the clowning and comedy of two bickering gravediggers. Hamlet’s “dignity,” wrapped up as it is with ancient notions of class and aristocracy, is not contradicted by the low comedy of the bumbling clowns, but rather the whole of the situation is given over to the audience: even in tragedy, there is comedy, for the life of man is not one thing but many. Yorick the Court Jester may smile in one moment, but in the next he is dead and decayed—one does not negate the other, but both deepen each other.

The film’s evocation of stagecraft is not limited to simply the realm of dialogue—time and again in the film, Spielberg approaches the staging like a smart director of theatre, and even frames locations like the United States Capitol or the West Wing of the White House as theatrical venues themselves. In addition to the gallery seating of the House of Representatives—where Mary Todd Lincoln, like a charmed theatregoer, remarks that Congressman Stevens has become a true politician while lying, or ‘acting’ his way through a prewritten speech about his feelings on racial equality—there is an opening scene where Lincoln reviews lines of Union troops about to mobilize for a major campaign. In this scene, Lincoln sits atop a raised platform that seems intentionally hollow and flimsy to the point of near phoniness, while a very theatrical bit of overhead lighting from cinematographer Janusz Kaminski illuminates his face while leaving the other characters in darkness, almost like the kind of stylized lightning one might see in a black box theatre that makes no pretense to directly representing reality. At other moments, characters line up to eagerly watch Lincoln’s public speeches like adoring audiences fawning over their favorite actor and applaud him when he’s done; and nervous young soldiers stumble through recitations of the Gettysburg Address like jittery actors auditioning their favorite old monologues. What you end up with is a film is that is lively and full of real human touches while having, in spite of the sober subject matter, a genuine sense of fun, a theatrical air of dressing up and putting on a show.