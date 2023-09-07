Film Forum's Ousmane Sembène Retrospective Honors the Senegalese Master

Sembène said he wanted to be French as a child and fed on the literature of the occupier. When he discovered stories of his own people at the age 17, he rededicated himself to being the spark to light the world to his corner of it. “I do it because I want to talk to my people,” he said, but the rest of the world was listening in the conversation with the legacy of his place and his ancestors. After an idyllic childhood in what he would call “vagrancy,” he became a dockworker and traveled to Marseilles, where he suffered an incapacitating injury. During his convalescence, he educated himself. He taught himself to read French, and when he could get out of bed, he gorged himself on European literature, music, and fine art to find inspiration and a mission in it.

There was a jagged hole in the shape of his continent in the world’s conception of art, and Sembène meant to fill it with color and life. There may be no more essential nor immediate a conduit to a culture’s entire history than the cinema, and Western depictions of Africa have painted it as untamed—marked more by its wildlife and the kind of backward primitivism ascribed to its people that most benefits a colonial perspective. After finding his fame, Sembène said, “Africa is not only about animals, trees, and men. Africa is her conception of life, her philosophies, her stories.”

In the exact middle of Senegalese master Ousmane Sembène’s “Xala” (1975)—the multidisciplinary artist’s adaptation of his blistering novel that was itself a culturally localized take on Aristophanes' Lysistrata—a searing song of praise by legendary xalamkat Samba Diabaré Samb blazes across the soundtrack. A group of poor, physically disabled, and otherwise disadvantaged people march across a blasted yellow plain. Samb wails about “the mighty of the world” who, despite unimaginable hardship, employ their “heart and mind” to the welfare of those unable to care for themselves: a song of praise applied in a context that immediately suggests irony or mockery. As it turns out, in Sembène’s hands, it’s neither irony nor mockery but rather a wry commentary on the audience’s—our—prejudiced preconceptions.

