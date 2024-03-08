Latina Documentaries Tell a Different Story

The result is a documentary almost entirely from Kahlo’s perspective and as such one that values this feminine, Mexicana voice above all others, much like its owner does.

It may not seem radical to deem the diary entries and personal musings of a world-famous painter worthy of a full-length film. But even though Kahlo’s face is now ubiquitous, the act of valuing Latina voices—in film and society at large—is still relatively rare and important.

In the US, Latinos make up just shy of 20 percent of the population. As a group, we overindex as streaming subscribers and movie ticket buyers. If we stood alone, we’d be the fifth-largest economy in the world, ahead of India. And Latina women make about 85 percent of the purchasing decisions within that economy.

It would seem like smart business sense for Hollywood to cater to our needs. And yet, we remain wildly underrepresented both behind and in front of the camera.

I think part of the reason is a stereotype of silence. Too often the narrative around Latinas—and for you non-Spanish speakers, here I’m talking specifically about Latina women—is one of erasure. We’re supposed to be the workers in the background—if not invisible then very quiet, cleaning and taking care of kids, our purpose only to help the more economically fortunate.

But of course, that’s not always the case, and Latina documentary filmmakers are working hard to change the narratives around our community and our gender. In addition to “Frida,” Latinas directed three of the four films in PBS’ VOCES Shorts, airing February–March of this year.

“[I]f you only tell one kind of story, then you’re only really paving one path. If you tell multiple stories, you’re giving people options,” explains Indra Arriaga Delgado, the woman behind “Sabor Artico: Latinos in Alaska.” Its very existence is expanding the narrative around Latinos, portraying the little-known community in Alaska. Latino population centers certainly exist and deserve to have their stories told, but Latinos are in every state and our contributions should be better valued across the nation.