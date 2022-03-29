It’s Time to Appreciate the Age of Cage

Phipps adopts a chronological approach, moving deftly through each chapter of Cage’s career, dropping interesting trivia and anecdotes from each production with analysis of what it meant to Cage’s trajectory and the film world as a whole. You don’t really grasp how much Cage has been a unique part of the cinema scene for four decades until you see it all laid out like this. Sure, there have been ups and downs—and Phipps isn’t afraid of criticizing Cage’s choices—but the fact that he gave arguably his best performance last year in “Pig” just proves that he's far from done.

Rather than continue to rave about this must-own book, I thought it might be interesting to allow Roger Ebert into the chat, highlighting some of the times that he’s praised Cage’s work in his reviews with links to each of them below. Get your Age of Cage here.

“Moonstruck”

“In a career of playing goofballs, Cage has never surpassed his Ronny Cammareri. Who else could bring such desperation to his speech when he declares his love? "Love don't make things nice. It ruins everything. It breaks your heart. It makes things a mess. We aren't here to make things perfect. The snowflakes are perfect. The stars are perfect. Not us. Not us! We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die."”

“Honeymoon in Vegas”

“Nicolas Cage is one of those actors some people like and others find excessive. I tend to like him, especially when he is consumed by love, as he was in "Moonstruck" and is again here. He sweats and squirms in the key scene, as he tries to explain to Parker that, yes, he loves her, but no, he can't pay his poker losses, and so, yes, maybe she should play along with this sinister gambler's weird obsession.”

“Guarding Tess”

“MacLaine and Cage are really very good here. MacLaine is playing a woman probably intended to be 10 or 15 years older than her, and she does it without affecting any of the mannerisms of "age" that often make such performances feel false. She is alert, she is smart, she knows what's going on, she keeps her secrets, and if she has been reduced to playing mind games with her bodyguard, at least she plays them cleverly. Cage, who can cheerfully go over the top (see "Wild at Heart" and "Honeymoon in Vegas") is restrained here, yet very likable. We feel for this man who has no life of his own - except to guard a woman who has no life of her own.”