How the Drive-In Saved Me in 2020

As cases began spiking stateside, and with them, my already-fraught anxiety, I realized that I would no longer be able to work at a public-facing venue and made the difficult decision to tender my resignation. I was nearly paralyzed by fear from COVID, but I also wanted to be able to watch the movies, unimpeded by the demands of a second job. Depression is something I've wrestled with for decades, and the reality of lockdown during a pandemic was not something I was about to take lightly from a mental health standpoint.

Thank goodness that I was fortunate enough to live essentially next door to a drive-in, and one showing an incredible diversity of assorted classics and genre titles on actual film. Otherwise, I'd have likely been spending my spare time handwringing and doom scrolling. With a handful of exceptions, I attended every show, from the traditional opening weekend double bill of “The Wizard of Oz” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” to the predictably groovy Bruce Campbell weekend (pictured above, I'm the guy in the frog shirt), to the sold-out screening of “Mean Girls” (not to brag but that was my idea). To sweeten the deal, I had two other drive-ins nearly as close, Becky's, and Shankweiler's, where I saw numerous other favorites (“The Blues Brothers,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Pee-wee's Big Adventure” among them), or the not-too-terribly-far Point Drive-In, where I finally corrected my 2014 oversight and saw Gareth Edward's magisterial “Godzilla” at a drive-in, on a screen that, just weeks later, would be torn apart in a storm.



I was blessed all-around: my job was essential and had already been remote for years, although that didn't stop the world from feeling like it was spinning apart as the death toll began to mount and people I'd once thought better of shrugged it off as either a necessary sacrifice or fake news. My work and my spare time achieved what felt most necessary, aside from safety: filling the time. My very particular approach to the drive-in also helped with much-needed structure. Every Friday and Saturday, plus many Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, I had my gear packed like a Boy Scout prepping for camp: water, health snacks, changes of clothes, pillows, and other necessary gear for as comfortable and streamlined an experience as possible.