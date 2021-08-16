Fantasia 2021: What Josiah Saw, Stanleyville, Glasshouse

Let’s start there. Easily the best of my early films has been Vincent Grashaw’s “What Josiah Saw,” a film that was accurately compared to last year’s excellent “The Dark and the Wicked” in the Fantasia program. Like that film, Grashaw’s work is unapologetically brutal, the kind of haunting drama that feels unsettling and dangerous even in its quiet, character-driven moments. The ensemble is very strong, including a great turn from Nick Stahl, but it’s really Grashaw’s confidence that holds it together. It doesn’t go where you might expect, but you trust in the journey.

With the tone of a novel that Faulkner would have thought was too messed up to publish, “What Josiah Saw” is a story set in the American heartland that unfolds as a triptych. In the first chapter, we meet the vicious Josiah Graham (Robert Patrick) and his troubled son Thomas (Scott Haze). Grashaw cuts to an exchange with a group of men who are buying up property in the area, warned that there’s really no way they’re going to get the land out at the Graham Farm, and they wouldn’t want it anyway. After all, it’s haunted by the ghost of Josiah’s wife, who hung herself from the biggest tree on the property.

Josiah has a terrifying vision one night, telling Thomas that drastic action must be taken to exorcise their family’s demons. Cut to story two, in which Eli (Stahl) is forced into a criminal undertaking involving stealing gold from a group of Romani people at a nearby carnival. Yes, it’s a sharp left turn, taking “What Josiah Saw” from something like a supernatural gothic into something that’s almost more Tarantino inspired. And yet it holds together. And it continues to do so into what feels like a domestic drama in chapter three, wherein we meet the final Graham child, the traumatized Mary (Kelli Garner), who is trying to adopt a child with her husband (Tony Hale). She eventually reunites with her brothers and things get really weird.