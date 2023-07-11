Disney+ Restores Classic Animated Shorts

Disney has also been guilty of rendering their cartoons and features to fit more modern theatrical and television screens. This cropping technique happened with many of their theatrical re-releases in the ‘70s and ‘80s when the films were presented incorrectly. Sadly, this also happens with their video releases and streaming options. Are consumers really complaining about black bars on the sides of the screens? Sometimes, they put fancy, illustrated borders in place of the black bars while maintaining the film’s original aspect ratio (also known as “Disney View”), which I suppose is better. But sometimes, it’s stretched or cropped to fit the screen, resulting in an eyesore (the short “Casey Bats Again” on the “Melody Time” Blu-ray is an example).

L-R: "The Aristocrats" Blu-ray version, Disney+ restoration

Thankfully, that's not the case here, but the success of these restorations will depend on your personal presentation preference. Look at the side-by-side comparison of “Bath Day,” and you’ll see what I mean. The more faded of the two comes from the version seen on the “The Aristocats” Blu-ray. The sharper, cleaner one is the newly restored version. While it’s easy to see which one looks superior, some will miss seeing the original version's slight flicker and heavy film grain. Granted, when Disney transferred “Bath Day” to Blu-ray, it was not to restore it but merely transfer from the version they already had for television and DVD. Still, one wishes there could be a happy medium between the two.

Nevertheless, much thought and care clearly went into this restoration process, and the colors and contrasts have never looked better. The Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team deserve praise for putting the same effort into these shorts as they would for any usually celebrated classic. I only wish that for this first round, we had at least one Donald Duck cartoon, but they’re on the way.

Disney+ will release 22 more of these shorts over the next few months, concluding on October 6th and leading up to its 100th anniversary on October 16th. Here’s hoping Disney+ doesn’t stop here and that the elementary school classroom favorite “Donald In Mathmagic Land” has a restoration somewhere on the horizon.