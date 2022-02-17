Chaz Ebert to Receive the Ruby Dee Humanitarian Award

"I'm inspired and honored to have witnessed the evolution and explosion of Black film talent, above and below the line during this era of The Black Reel Awards," Gordon continued. "Our goal remains the same as it was at our inception, to create a space and give voice to African-Americans and those of African descent who are so instrumental in shifting our culture."

For 22 years, The Black Reel Awards has recognized the excellence of African Americans, as well as the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora within the global film industry, spotlighting established and emerging talent above and below the line. Filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, and Matthew Cherry received some of their first awards recognition from the Black Reel Awards.

Other 2022 awardees include Vanguard Award winners Halle Berry for her tireless and inspiring work in the film community and Nate Moore, Vice President of Production and Development for Marvel Studios for his contributions to and promotion of diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actor, producer and twelve-time Black Reel Award nominee Laurence Fishburne will receive the Sidney Poitier Trailblazer Award and producer Suzanne De Passe will receive the Oscar Micheaux Memorial Award.

The 22nd annual Black Reel Awards will be streaming on February 28, 2022, at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Presenters include Colman Domingo, Patina Miller, and Robin Thede. idobi Network, the go-to alternative-music platform, continues their support of excellence and the spirit of rebellion intrinsic to game-changing artists as the first presenting sponsor of The Black Reel Awards.