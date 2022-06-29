Bright Wall/Dark Room June 2022: Most Wonderful by Nathaniel Missildine

But it’s the life of the film that counts here, and most of it belongs to A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Its mystical backdrop unfolds in the natural details on this first week of spring, where birds or crickets are always chirping and the watered gardens always seem to be moving. Harris’s neighbor gives him a green health drink that she calls a “new mixture” (compared with Shakespeare’s Puck and his love juice from a magical flower). That afternoon, Harris bonds on his city tour with Sara.

All the allusions could have gone brainier and the jest a little too infinite, if not for a welcome distraction in the form of SanDeE* (Sarah Jessica Parker). She bounces and twirls through her scenes in what plays as both a New Age, aspiring spokesmodel from Venice Beach with a kooky spelling of her name, and an immortal, beaming sprite who’s dropped in from softer heavens. Pauline Kael covered L.A. Story in the New Yorker in her last-ever film review. The final line of that final piece of her career was about this character: “She’s the spirit of L.A.: she keeps saying yes.” SanDeE* is like Puck, a carefree link between the real world and the far-out, delighted by everything in the curious realm of humans she’s alighted upon.

After SanDeE* bids Harris goodnight, we close in on her building’s mural that replicates Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus. It depicts Zephyr, the Greek god of the west wind, tangled up with another goddess. The shot dissolves into a larger night cityscape view so that, for a frame, these deities are blowing their gusts across the twinkling lights of greater Los Angeles.

Are these the eponymous angels responsible for setting the city in motion? Are they alive and curious, too? Does it matter? This is neither the time nor the temperature for reason. The wonderland exists for the folly, and the whole overwrought, beautiful idea here is that none of the denizens who are posing and pratfalling around inside it really bother to ask why.

Where Shakespeare’s comedies set their parameters, and most other fantasies—amusing or otherwise—hold to some sort of internal logic, this so-called Los Angeles does not.

So there’s no use in asking what the hot dog was doing in the sky, or whatever else followed it. There’s no parsing whether this is an homage or adaptation of Fellini or Shakespeare or the L.A. Tourism Board. We needn’t dig into the nature of the higher powers that cause the freeway sign and the weather to conspire over the people, nor which one of them controls the vehicles that carry the lovers to their destiny. We don’t have to ask if possibly the many naysayers are right and everything in this land is fake.