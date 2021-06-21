Bright Wall/Dark Room June 2021: When Plans Run Counter to People by Cody Benjamin

Baseball is best when it’s a communal affair. A father and son building a bond one throw at a time. A family sharing overpriced hot dogs at the stadium. Players reemerging each spring, like fresh rainfall or flower buds, in order to spend literally half a year competing as one. The entire experience is something of a picnic: Slow and steadily paced, a designedly pleasant pastime for the masses. It doesn’t demand your company; it invites it.

When we first meet Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) in Moneyball, he’s in the company of no one but himself. He oversees one of only 30 Major League Baseball teams on the planet. He’s surrounded by thousands of seats at a multi-million-dollar field. But the lights are off. He’s alone. Not even the handheld radio he carries, flickering with a broadcast of his franchise’s latest run to the playoffs, offers companionship. Because he can’t stand to listen to it.

At this moment in Beane’s journey, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics has not enacted his grand plan for remaking a team stuck in neutral. In fact, he hasn’t even concocted one. His willful isolation, however, signifies what’s to come. Beane’s eventual solution to the Athletics’ problem—plenty of wins, but never meaningful ones—isn’t to flee his lonely ponderings for the affirming light of peers. It’s to dig even deeper into the darkness. To wade further into uncharted territory, and against the consensus. To build a baseball team by tearing it down.

This, as you may have guessed, is not wholly embraced. Not by his superiors, not by his employees, and not by the fans who open their wallets in the name of pleasant, hopeful, communal days at the ballpark.

“This is the kind of decision that gets you fired.”

Beane’s handpicked assistant GM, a 25-year-old whizkid named Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), offers this warning as Billy unpacks his unorthodox strategy: To forgo age-old scouting in the name of analytics-based projections. To scrap traditional evaluation tools (How old is this player? What about his injury history? And his off-field reputation?), and replace them with rigorous statistical studies. Can a player get on base? Then it doesn’t matter if he’s nearing 40. Whatever it takes to milk a bottom-of-the-barrel payroll, make up for lost financial ground against privileged powerhouses like the Yankees and Red Sox, and maybe, just maybe, win a meaningful game or two.