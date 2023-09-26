Book Excerpt: You Talkin’ to Me?: The Definitive Guide to Iconic Movie Quotes by Brian Abrams

When Harry Met Sally . . . did not originally include Meg Ryan faking an orgasm. Early drafts of Nora Ephron’s romantic-comedy script did, however, drop Sally Albright (Ryan) into several hot-topic conversations with Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) about the differences between the two sexes, enabling the title characters to bicker delightfully at one another and build up some of that signature Ephron tension. The movie itself seemed to ask repeatedly whether heterosexual men and women could maintain platonic relationships, a premise loosely based on the personal life of the film’s director, Rob Reiner, whose divorce from Penny Marshall, after ten years of marriage, sent him into a cynical spiral. And so, as Ephron was tasked with writing all of these discussions between the two lead characters, someone had suggested that the screenwriter have Sally explain the truth about the Big O.

Ephron soon recognized the manna that the comedy gods had laid before her. During a production meeting at Reiner’s Castle Rock Entertainment in Beverly Hills, Ephron shared how it was not uncommon that women pretend to climax as a means to protect their partners’ fragile egos—or maybe just to get it over with already. (There are honestly so many possible reasons.) Reiner’s knee-jerk reaction was to deny that such a thing was possible—at least, not in his lifetime, as certainly any woman who entered this overweight Jewish man’s bedroom had experienced nothing but pleasure. To counter her claim, the All in the Family alum invited several female Castle Rock staffers into the meeting. A number of “totally cowed young women came in,” Ephron would recall, as she watched the insecure sex machine conduct his interrogation. Have they, too, faked orgasms? “They all nodded yes,” she said. “It was a shocking moment.”

Surprisingly, Reiner did not go to jail that day, but the dialogue inspired from the meeting was folded into the script. Later, at a table read between the film’s four stars (Ryan, Crystal, Bruno Kirby, Carrie Fisher) in New York, Ryan thought that the exchange should take place somewhere in public—like, say, a restaurant—and that her character should conspicuously fake an orgasm to end the argument once and for all. Crystal supported the idea and added that a woman at a nearby table should tell a waiter, “I’ll have what she’s having” to cap off the scene.